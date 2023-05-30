As we commemorate Memorial Day 2023, we focus on the sacrifices of so many, giving us the freedom and choices we are currently blessed with. We also have used Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer and look forward to the summer season of fishing along our Crystal Coast.
First, we have to see where we are and how we got here. This year to date has been a wild ride as far as the weather goes. Air and water temperatures has significantly been above normal for the past 18 months or so, and with recent rains, including a storm that remained unnamed, we have quenched the year and a half drought to the greater extent. Prior to that, with the salt-line way upriver, accommodating the overwintering trout, we missed much of the normal fall coastal migration. Thus, the inside trout action remained excellent throughout the winter, including a very active topwater bite. Of course, after a warm start to May, we finished up with a week’s worth of cold, wet and northeast windy conditions.
The late winter and early spring catches of puffers and sea mullet were also excellent, and the sea mullet were big, and the secret bait was chunks of fresh pork chops…and no…this is not a typo! In addition, after seemingly a many years’ hiatus and catch restrictions, the catches of gray trout (aka weakfish), the catches have been abundant with an ungodly number of citation fish from Cape Lookout to the nearshore reefs and into the turning basin. They even showed upriver in the Neuse over the winter, a real rarity. These are really pretty fish and fat. Why? I can’t even venture a guess.
Another noticeable plus has been the spring Atlantic bonito action. It started early, had persisted throughout May with the fish being plentiful and big, many pushing 10 pounds, and there has been a good topwater bite as well. Little tunas on topwater, it doesn’t get any better, and the fish are within easy reach out of both Beaufort and Bogue inlets. In addition, the Spanish mackerel have shown in good numbers, along with bluefish which we have seen some big chopper/gator blues sometimes missing in the mix in the recent past.
As I write this, it’s almost June, so the cobia have returned in spawning mode, and the action is excellent with many fish to 60 and 70 pounds being weighed mostly on fresh menhaden. I haven’t heard of many caught sight-fishing with enhanced bucktails as yet, although a 24-pounder was landed from Oceanana Pier on a GotCha plug.
Speaking of big fish, there have been only scattered kings being landed so far off the beach and a few from the Topsail piers, as well as a single skinny fish from Bogue Inlet Pier weighing almost 20 pounds. There have been good numbers of menhaden around, so we should see a continued good bite for the cobia and the king mackerel action heat up.
Then there are the fish of stripes – spades, sheepshead and juvenile black drum. The sheepshead have already moved in, the black drum action never stopped, and spades are already showing up nearshore over the wrecks and reefs, a sure sign of summer-warm water. One place the sheepshead catches have stood out is the fishing pier remnant of the old Bonner Bridge. On the other hand, the spadefish are often forgotten, but we see them in the summer around the piers, but also over the reefs where you can often see large schools near the surface. They will take clam baits, but most anglers free-line chunks of cannonball jellies or float them on a cork. Small hooks are a must due to their small mouths. Chumming them up with pieces of cannonball jellies does get their attention. These flat-bodied fish fight hard and taste great!
Inside, the trout and redfish action continues to be good from the New River to the Neuse River and in between. There also has been decent speckled trout action from the Topsail Island ocean fishing piers due the proximity of the New River which is a known spawning area for specks. Speaking of redfish, it looks like the old drum action in the Neuse/Pamlico is off to an early start. Above-slot fish are being caught just outside the inlets, and some already in the Neuse proper.
One continuing disappointment has been the Bogue Banks surf action which had a poor fall (no speckled trout), winter and now spring. There were scattered decent catches of sea mullet this spring and occasional good bluefish and Spanish around Fort Macon and to a lesser extent the Bogue Inlet surf in Emerald Isle, but only an occasional black drum, random pompano and almost no slot red drum. This has been the case for the last few years. The good news is that there are sand fleas showing up along the beaches.
Then there are the flounder. Good numbers are being caught from the piers and nearshore reefs and inside too, but a season still remains in question. We wait with baited breath!
Just a note, remember the blitz of ribbonfish (cutlass fish) and rabbit fish (smooth puffers) two years ago? Where are they this year? It was so striking two years ago, but now nothing!
---------------------
When the weather cooperated, the offshore fishing has been good for mahi, wahoo, black and yellowfin tuna and billfish. Just in time for the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament which is just a couple weeks away, starting on Saturday June 10, (https://www.thebigrock.com/eventschedule-2/).
FYI-1: FB23-033, a limited (two-day) red snapper season opening in the south Atlantic:
Each year, NOAA Fisheries announces the season-opening dates for red snapper in federal waters of the south Atlantic, in addition to the recreational season length. For the 2023 season, the recreational sector will open for harvest on Friday and Saturday, July 14-15. The recreational season will open at 12:01 a.m. on July 14 and close at 12:01 a.m. on July 16.
FYI-2: FF-25-2023, striped bass recreational Atlantic Ocean new slot limit:
This proclamation supersedes FF-7-2023 dated Dec. 16, 2022. For striped bass harvested for recreational purposes from Coastal Fishing Waters in the Atlantic Ocean off North Carolina, it implements a new slot limit of 28 to 31 inches total length. It maintains the one fish daily creel limit, year-round open season, circle hook requirements when using natural bait, and unlawful to gaff or attempt to gaff any striped bass at any time when fishing recreationally. This was prompted by an emergency declaration from Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission on May 2 in response to unprecedented magnitude of the 2022 recreational harvest. See the proclamation below for full details. Proclamation: https://deq.nc.gov/fisheries-management-proclamations
PDF: https://www.deq.nc.gov/marine-fisheries/fisheries-management-proclamations/2023/ff-25-2023/open.
---------------------
Finally on the sea turtle front, Emerald Isle has recently had their first turtle nest of the season. It’s sea turtle nesting season, so beware and take care, they still need our help.
