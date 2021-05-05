CAMDEN — East Carteret’s softball season came to an unceremonious end Tuesday night at Camden with a 15-0 loss to the Bruins.
The first-round state playoff game was pushed back a day due to the threat of inclement weather.
The Mariners registered more errors (four) than hits (two) in the five-inning mercy-rule contest and gave up six unearned runs.
Camden banged out 15 hits – only one of those was an extra-base knock while five were bunts – and struck out only once on its way to scoring seven runs in the first inning and eight in the second.
The fifth-seed Bruins (10-0) entered the tilt as the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps 1A rankings. They will next travel to take on the No. 3 team in the MaxPreps rankings in fourth-seed North Duplin (12-0).
The 12th-seed Mariners ended their season with an 11-4 record. They went into the first-round playoff game ranked No. 13 by MaxPreps after finishing as runner-up in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
East will bring back its entire lineup next season, including three players in Ashlyn Guthrie, Stella Bradford and Anna Gillikin who will return for their senior campaigns.
Guthrie hit .615 with 12 doubles, four triples, a home run, 27 RBIs and 23 runs. Bradford hit .525 with eight doubles, three home runs, and 29 RBIs. Gillikin struck out 115 and walked 24 batters in 74 innings, putting up a 3.22 ERA and limiting batters to a .230 average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.