GREENSBORO — Janara Bryant highlighted the East Carteret track and field teams’ performance Saturday at North Carolina A&T State University in the 2A outdoor state meet
The junior grabbed third in the triple jump with a distance of 36 feet, 7.75 inches.
Her leap kept an impressive streak alive. An East female track and field athlete has reached the podium in a jumping event for eight consecutive years.
Bryant’s six points helped the Mariners end up in a tie for 38th in the 56-team competition.
Cummings once again topped the leaderboard at the girls track and field championship. The title marked the 17th for the Cavaliers with their first coming in 1987 and their most recent in 2019.
They racked up 66 points, 10 points clear of South Granville in second place. Salisbury finished third with 31 points, Pine Lake Prep took fourth with 30 points, while West Stanly and Farmville Central finished tied for fifth with 29.
Four East male athletes participated in the meet.
Nate Bennett took 10th in the high jump with a 6-0 clearance.
William Sanchez finished 10th in the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 44.91 seconds.
Asher Murphy placed 11th in the pole vault with a 9-06 clearance.
Josiah Hynes took 14th in the 3,200 meters in 11:04.84.
The Mariners didn’t register any points in the 58-team competition.
T.W. Andrews took home its ninth boys track and field state crown and first since 2001 as it scored two more points than Charles D. Owen.
The Red Raiders totaled 65 points, Owen tallied 63, Northeastern scored 46 to take third, Monroe put up 39 to take fourth, and East Burke finished fifth with 37.
