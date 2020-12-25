BEAUFORT — There shouldn’t be any issues this season for the East Carteret girls basketball team regarding playing time.
The Mariners will suit up just eight.
“We were looking forward to some girls moving up and a great freshman class coming in,” East coach Keith Bernauer said. “But we lost a couple, and it hurts. This will be a year where we focus on developing and having fun and not worrying too much about the scoreboard.”
East lost its top player from last year to a transfer. Made Rose shined as a sophomore with the 5-10 forward averaging 7.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.
Katelyn Johnson won’t return for her senior season for undisclosed reasons. She led the team with 7.9 points per game and made more three-pointers (22) than the rest of the team combined (19).
Those two will be missed on a team that was hoping to improve on a 4-15 overall record and seventh-place standing in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a 3-11 mark in Bernauer’s first year.
A young team last season – it had just two seniors in Myajah Jarman and Adrianna Utley – will again be young with just one senior in Ellie Fulcher.
““We’re going to be a young team again,” Bernauer said. “These freshmen are going to be thrown in the fire. I hope they’re ready because they’re going to be out there a lot.”
The second-year coach has high hopes for a quartet that includes three players who last year led Beaufort Middle School to an 8-0 record.
Tanzania Locklear and Kenliana Dixon are year-round players participating in travel ball, while Kate Guthrie is a 6-2 center who has already shown plenty of athletic potential on the volleyball team. Taren Renken joins the team from Down East Middle School.
“They are an impressive group,” Bernauer said. “But when you come up from middle school, it’s tough, because the speed of the game is so much different. They have adapted, and they’re doing great. They are really picking up stuff we’re putting in, and they’re competitive.”
Dixon is the younger sister of Kendalyn Dixon who showed promise as a sophomore, averaging 6.5 points, 3.3 assists and 4.3 steals.
Guthrie will join with Fulcher, a 6-0 center who averaged 4.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, to give the Mariners plenty of size in the middle.
“If Kate learns from Ellie, that will be a good thing, because Ellie is as disciplined and hard working as any kid I’ve ever coached,” Bernauer said.
Guthrie is also one of three volleyball players on the team, joining Hailey Grady and Camdyn Ensminger. Those three haven’t been able to attend many practices, leaving a limited roster in preseason workouts.
“We haven’t been doing any 5-on-5, that’s for sure,” Bernauer said. “We’re adjusting, improvising. We’re trying to put something together simple and quick and just play basketball. We’ll be ready.”
Players wearing masks this season due to coronavirus pandemic protocols will exacerbate the team’s lack of depth.
“It is tough,” Bernauer said. “I did a drill with them in practice the other day, and I don’t know how they will do it. But they don’t seem to care. They’re motivated and ready to go. They just want to play.”
East faces a season that includes only league games, starting Wednesday, Jan. 6 versus Pender.
The Coastal 8 looks to be wide open after Croatan lost four seniors from a team that dominated the league over the past two seasons with a combined 28-0 record. Dixon also lost four key seniors from team that finished fifth with a 6-8 conference mark.
The rest of the league is projected to bring back plenty.
Richlands is set to return three of its top four scorers from a team that finished second at 11-3. Trask took third with a 9-5 mark and returns its top four scorers, while Southwest Onslow took fourth at 8-6 with a team that didn’t feature any seniors in the rotation. Pender took sixth with a 5-9 record but brings back its top three scorers.
“It will be strong,” Bernauer said. “Outside of Dixon and Croatan, everyone has their starters coming back. It will make us better playing good teams like that.”
