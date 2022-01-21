EASTON, Pa. — Grace Tulevech helped make history in her time with the Lafayette volleyball program.
The former West Carteret star was part of a class that turned a 0-16 record in the Patriot League as freshmen to a senior season mark of 12-4 and a runner-up finish.
“I know for myself and a lot of my classmates, we wanted to have an impact on the program, and I feel like we did,” Tulevech said. “I think we’ve set it up for the future.”
After going 5-23 overall and winless in league play as freshmen, the class helped the Leopards put up a 13-9 overall record as sophomores.
They captured the program’s most wins in 10 years. The squad had gone a combined 9-69 in the previous three seasons and hadn’t finished above .500 since 2009 when it put up a 14-13 mark.
Lafayette still struggled in the Patriot League, however, going 2-14 to again finish last in the nine-team conference.
After a coronavirus pandemic-shortened junior campaign, their senior year looked different than anything ever seen in the program as the Leopards (15-10) captured the most wins and highest league standing in their history.
“We were working so hard, and it’s hard to stay positive and confident when you aren’t seeing results, but it all finally came together this year,” Tulevech said.
She ranked second on the team with 207 kills, tallying double-digit kills in 11 of 25 matches, and was third on the team with 45 blocks. She ranked 10th in the Patriot League with a .254 hitting percentage.
“I played outside in my freshman and sophomore years, then switched to right side as a junior and senior, and I ended up loving it,” she said. “It was a lot more geared to what I’m good at, being on the front row, being big.”
After losing to eventual conference champion Colgate (18-10, 13-3) in their Patriot League season opener, the Leopards rattled off five straight wins.
The fourth triumph in that stretch was a 3-0 sweep in the program’s first-ever victory over rival American (19-14, 11-5). Tulevech had a season-high 14 kills in that match.
She then registered 11 kills and four blocks in the fifth straight win, a 3-1 victory over Loyola Maryland (17-11, 9-7). On senior day, she had 13 kills and three blocks in a 3-1 win over Navy (13-14, 8-8).
The victory in the regular season finale gave the team its third straight win, but fourth-seeded American upset second-seeded Lafayette in the Patriot League Tournament semifinal in a 3-1 contest.
“It kind of sucks that we didn’t win the whole thing, but it’s definitely an improvement from what we were predicted to do,” Tulevech said. “It was a bummer, but they were a tough team.”
The Patriot League Volleyball Preseason Poll had the team second from the bottom.
Tulevech, one of only a handful of county athletes to ever earn a Division I volleyball scholarship, is no stranger to putting up big numbers. She is arguably the best player in West Carteret history after setting a school record with 859 kills.
And she went on to shine plenty in her first two years in Easton, Pa.
As a freshman, she started all 28 matches and led the team in kills with 310, which was 54 more than anyone else on the squad and ranked as the second most by a Leopards freshman in a single season.
She also led the team in kills per set with 3.16, ranking fourth in the Patriot League. She was second on the team with 48 blocks, fourth with 166 digs and fifth with 14 aces.
She ranked second on Lafayette with 356 kills as a sophomore and was one of only two players to reach 300 kills with fellow sophomore Leanna Deegan leading the team with 372. Tulevech was also third on the team with 56 blocks.
Her move to the right side paid dividends for the team this season. After rotating with Deegan on the outside, Deegan was given more opportunities at the position and took advantage of them, becoming the first player in program history to capture the Patriot League Player of the Year.
She finished the season with 472 kills and was the NCAA Division I leader in kills per set with 5.76, while also adding 180 digs, 24 blocks, and 17 service aces.
“Having her on the outside and me on the right side worked better for our team,” Tulevech said. “She has been really good since her freshman year, but from the end of her junior year to her senior year, she became a lot more consistent and dialed in. She started to find the court more and rocked it every game. She had a crazy year.”
Thanks to Deegan, Tulevech and fellow senior Madi Wahrmund (167 kills), the Leopards ranked first in the Patriot League with a .226 hitting percentage and second in kills with 13.58.
Despite the offensive firepower, Tulevech credited the team’s turnaround to its defense, which was spearheaded by underclassmen.
Sophomore Katie Weston led the team with 442 digs. Freshman Carson Grace Toomer was fourth with 163, and sophomore setter Alyssa Vitale was fifth 160.
“We got a couple of really good defensive classes that came in, which is what we really needed,” Tulevech said. “Once we had a stronger defense, I think that is what turned the tide. We could defend and stay in rallies. Katie and Carson Grace, who is from Wilmington, were a really good pairing. I was really proud of them.”
She also credited Ryan Adams, who took over as coach in her sophomore season and this past season became the first Patriot League Coach of the Year in program history.
“I would go and sit and talk to him and (assistant coach) Colton (Reinholtz) about two or three times a week, just because they’re good people in addition to being good coaches,” Tulevech said. “We had a big say in who the school hired as the new coach. The school let us be involved, so it’s really cool to see our voices mattered.”
In addition to dealing with a coaching change and a coronavirus pandemic during her college career while helping her team climb from the depths to the heights of the conference, Tulevech also became a surprising TikTok star.
She has 2.4 million followers on the site that features short-form videos, and her videos have been liked a whopping 134.2 million times.
“TikTok is definitely on the backburner these days,” she said. “It’s cool to make a little extra money on the side by working with brands, but I’m doing it just for fun now. I’m focused more on school and work. Those are the things that are going to get me through life.”
Tulevech has been a standout student as well. She ranked fifth in her class at West Carteret, was a member of the National Honor Society and vice president of her class while also serving as co-manager of the school’s food pantry. This spring she will graduate with a biology degree.
She’s worked at Lucas Research in Morehead City in the summer and between semesters.
“I love working there,” she said. “The people are awesome. I’m thinking of going back to work for them after I graduate, but I might go to (physician’s assistant) school. We’ll see. I’ve lived in Morehead City all my life, and I want to live in a bigger city and see if I miss the small-town vibes.”
Tulevech has an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic but says she doesn’t plan on taking it and is ready to put her volleyball career to rest. She’d rather go out on a high note and remember her time at Lafayette fondly.
“It’s a small school, and it wasn’t the best sports program, but that was part of the appeal, to make it better.” she said. “And the education I’ve gotten is amazing. I love my teammates and all the people I’ve met. I wouldn’t change a thing.”
