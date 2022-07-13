DOWN EAST — The Babe Ruth 10U District 5 Softball Tournament was held at Eastern Park in Smyrna on June 15-19 with the home team claiming the title.
Six teams competed in the 10U division: Down East, Havelock, New Bern, Newport, Swansboro and Western Carteret.
Down East opened the tournament with a convincing 17-2 win over Newport. They carried that momentum with them through the second day of competition, defeating Western Carteret 14-3. On day three, they were faced with a New Bern team they hadn’t seen all season, but with hot bats and tremendous baserunning, they were able to move on to the championship game with a 7-1 victory.
New Bern got another shot to give Down East a loss by defeating Western Carteret 9-5, but the outcome was much the same as the teams’ first tourney game. Stellar pitching from Down East’s Lydia Chadwick and Alex Parrish accounted for 17 total strikeouts.
Down East jumped out early and put the game away with a 10-3 win, earning them the title of undefeated District 5 10U champion.
Down East then traveled to Havelock to participate in the Eastern North Carolina State Tournament. Pool play began June 25, where they faced a tough Jamesville team that had won its own district tournament and followed that with a hard-fought 6-2 win over Down East.
Down East finished out pool play by beating Dare County 10-6, Havelock 23-6 and Washington 10-0. The 3-1 pool play record sealed a No. 2 seed going into bracket play, where the top four teams advanced.
In the first game of bracket play, Down East saw a familiar foe in New Bern. Much like in the district tournament, Down East was able to put runs on the board early, and once again, Chadwick and Parrish were able to record 17 strikeouts to help minimize any chance of advancing baserunners. They finished the game with a 10-3 victory.
The second game felt more like a championship encounter game in an old-fashioned pitching duel. Between the two teams and among four pitchers (Chadwick and Parrish for Down East, Brielle Roundtree and Sailor Hoggard for Jamesville), there were a total of 27 strikeouts. Jamesville was able to put a runner in scoring position in the fifth and score the game’s lone run on a sacrifice bunt, earning them the 1-0 victory.
New Bern defeated Dare County and advanced to play Down East yet again. Down East only recorded two hits in the game (both by Karlyn Ensminger), but took full advantage of some early walks to put the game away. The 7-2 victory knocked New Bern out of the tournament and sent Down East to the championship game, where they faced Jamesville for a third time.
With the championship set and the crowd ready for another nail-biter, the weather decided to throw a wrench into things. The game was delayed for an hour due to rain, and the game finally commenced with light precipitation. Jamesville took advantage of some early walks and timely hits to get on the board early. Down East recorded three hits by Parrish, Ensminger and Addie Davis against the duo of Roundtree and Hoggard, but was only able to score one run over the course of the game.
James went on to claim the ENC state title with a 6-1 victory.
