NEWPORT — The County Parks and Recreation department is providing sports across many mediums these days.
The organization will host a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament on Friday at the Fort Benjamin Park Bandshell in Newport. It will take place from 3:30-5 p.m., and registration is open through Thursday.
Electronic sports, known as Esports, gained popularity during the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the county department is joining suit with the inaugural competition.
The single-elimination tournament is open to all middle and high school aged students. The game type will be singles with a maximum of 24 players.
Pizza will be served and the cost of registration is $5 per participant.
For more information, contact Jimmy Burch at jimmy.burch@carteretcountync.gov or 252-808-3301.
