NEWPORT — Something will have to give this boys tennis season with West Carteret and Croatan in the same conference.
Croatan entered this year having won six consecutive conference championships and sporting a 40-match league winning streak.
The Cougars moved up to the 3A division after spending their entire history at the 2A level.
West has won four of the last five conference championships, going 54-2 in league play over that time, including a 10-0 mark last season.
Neither team lost a player from last year’s squads and now both play in the 3A Coastal Conference.
“I don’t see anybody else competing for the title,” West coach Mark Thompson said. “It should be a good one, 5-4 probably, maybe 6-3 at the most. I think we’ll be competitive with Croatan. I think it can go either way.”
The teams will meet Tuesday afternoon at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. The rematch will take place at the same facility on Tuesday, April 12.
And while Croatan is 6-0 this season, the Patriots finally began the season Tuesday with a 9-0 victory over Swansboro.
“We got a late start, because we’ve had three matches rescheduled due to court availability and rain, so we’re three matches behind,” Thompson said. “I would have rather played those three matches before we play Croatan.”
The team is also behind after the basketball squad advanced to the east regional final. Four of the six singles players were on the basketball team.
“We’ve only had them back a week and a half,” Thompson said. “They come to us in great shape, and they have great footwork. Basketball players are usually good tennis players. They just need to brush off the dust because they haven’t played in a while. They’ll be ready to go.”
The West players looked strong in the season opener versus a Swansboro team that is now 2-2, including a 9-0 loss to Croatan.
Ethan Sherrill was the lone player in the top six to give up more than three games in a set, beating Kirk Toomer 6-2, 6-4 at No. 5.
Rob Cummings, Adam Cummings, Moksh Thakore, Worth Stack and Davis Adams cruised in their matches with Adam Cummings the only one of those five to give up more than three games in a set.
West was missing three players, including two potential starters in Jake Bradley and Tanner Hahn.
“One through six this year is similar to last year,” Thompson said. “It’ll change around a little bit. They are fighting for those spots, so that helps. The challenge matches help.”
Adam Cummings, the No. 2 player, beat his older brother, Rob, the No. 1, for the first time in his life on the day before the season opener, but it wasn’t an official challenge match.
“Rob and Adam playing each other in practice helps because in years past, our top player didn’t have anybody to challenge them in practice,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he lets the players decide when they challenge each other to determine the seedings, making him the envy of other coaches who have to worry about playing time.
“They have to prove it on the court,” he said. “I don’t have to make those decisions. That’s the beauty of being the tennis coach.”
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 9, Swansboro 0
Singles
No. 1: Rob Cummings (WC) def. Brady Geddes (S), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Brett Williams (S), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Hao Ni (S), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 4: Worth Stack (WC) def. Conner VanHoozen (S), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 5: Ethan Sherrill (WC) def. Kirk Toomer (S), 6-2, 6-4.
No. 6: Davis Adams (WC) def. Kaden Lucero (S), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Rob Cummings/Adam Cummings (WC) def. Brady Geddes/Brett Williams (S), 8-2.
No. 2: Moksh Thakore/Worth Stack (WC) def. Hao Ni/Conner VanHoozen (S), 8-3.
No. 3: Ethan Sherrill/Tristan Blaine (WC) def. Kirk Toomer/Austin Eckert (S), 8-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.