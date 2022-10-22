There are few jobs as fun as being a sports reporter.
Most weeks, though, it calls for more than taking notes, snapping photos and writing up stories. Like any job, there is a lot more going on behind the scenes.
Take last week, for example.
On Thursday, I covered a volleyball match between West Carteret and Croatan. It went down to the wire, with Croatan narrowly winning and West feeling like it had been bilked out of a co-conference championship.
Every set felt like a playoff match. Fans of both schools reached a fever pitch time and time again. Do you know what it’s like to stand in a packed gym as people all around you are screaming and jumping and generally going crazy while you have to be still and keep a straight face?
It’s not an easy task.
Every sports reporter who truly loves sports has to disassociate in some way. No emotions allowed in a game, no sign of favoritism. Trust me, journalistic integrity is a tough assignment when you’re watching a 215-pound running back plow through a defense for a 70-yard touchdown run to win the game, or a 6-foot, 4-inch basketball player posterizing a defender on a fastbreak alley-oop.
It continues after the match, too. When you go to interview the coaches afterward, you have to be upbeat with the winning coach and then switch to a somber tone with the losing one.
That’s a tall order for a county matchup when you know and regularly work with both coaches, even tougher when you see the emotional toll the losses take on them. The kids? They usually let go of a bitter loss five minutes after they walk out of the locker room. It’s the coaches who carry it with them well into the next day or into the next week. You see that as a reporter, and you empathize with it.
Later that same night, I wrote a small story about the West Carteret girls tennis team beating East Carteret 5-4. It was a regular season match, not the playoffs. It should have been a type-it-and-forget-it story.
On Saturday morning, though, when the story was posted online, I got a text from East Athletic Director Daniel Griffee, noting the match had been scored incorrectly. One coach had interpreted a crucial rule one way, and the other coach another way.
After four phone calls, a number of texts with various coaches and ADs and two emails to the N.C. High School Athletic Association over the next few days, I finally got to the bottom of the matter. Truthfully, neither coach was wrong. The rule under question was vague in the state handbook, and it required a ruling from the association itself to solve the matter.
Again, this was a regular season tennis match. Who knows how many of you actually read that story. But it’s important to make sure the team that won gets credit for winning. It may only be a tennis match, the kind of game in which only a handful of parents and the teams themselves were privy to, but this is sports. As Herm Edwards famously quipped, “You play to win the game.” It’s my job as a reporter to make sure you, dear reader, know exactly who that was, no matter how much time it takes to find that out.
Sometimes, it works the other way around. There might be information that I do have that I have to sit on. Yes, dear reader, there is some information I simply cannot provide.
On Friday, for instance, when I arrived at Croatan to cover a football game against Swansboro, I was surprised when I looked out onto the field and didn’t see two of the Pirates’ star players. They weren’t on the sideline either.
I immediately asked a coach about it and found out there had been a disciplinary problem, a fight during practice two days before the game that resulted in the team’s starting quarterback and a standout receiver being off the team indefinitely.
Talk about controversy.
After the game, I got the full story off the record. Later that night, I saw the video of the incident on social media.
None of those details made it into the story. It wasn’t needed. We report on high schoolers, on kids. They’re going to make mistakes. Sometimes, those mistakes warrant a sentence or two, but more often than not, they just don’t.
This job is a fun one, but it requires a level of tact that exceeds most. My favorite moments of this job are patrolling the sidelines or sidecourt of games at the high schools. It’s my cubicle, and it has a great view. It might also be all you see when you think of a sports reporter, but I promise, there is more going on behind the scenes.
