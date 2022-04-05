CHOCOWINITY — East Carteret used back-to-back standout performances on the mound to win its first two 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference softball games this week.
The Mariners took a 16-1 victory over Southside on Friday after shutting out Pamlico 3-0 three days earlier.
East moved to 8-3 overall and 2-1 in the league.
Anna Gillikin threw a no-hitter against a Southside team that fell to 0-3 in the Coastal Plains.
The junior right-hander struck out 11, walked two and gave up one earned run in the five-inning mercy-rule contest.
Charlotte Delacruz scored the lone run for the Seahawks (4-6). The sophomore led off the bottom of the third by getting hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a passed ball, moved to third on a wild pitch and then stole home.
Gillikin hit three batters in an otherwise sterling effort on the bump.
The Mariners hit the cover off the ball with six of their 18 hits going for extra bases.
Ashlyn Guthrie tallied an RBI triple in the second and delivered three runs in the third with an inside-the-park home run.
Summer Nelsen went 4-for-4 with two triples, and Christa Golden went 3-for-3 with two doubles.
Grace Fulcher returned from a thumb injury that kept her out for three weeks to go 3-for-4.
Southside lost for the fourth time in the last five games.
Pamlico (9-2) lost for the second time in three games on Tuesday after starting the season 8-0.
Nelsen kept runners off the bases versus a Hurricanes team that is 2-1 in conference play.
The senior righty struck out seven, walked none and gave up four hits in the shutout.
East scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning. Sadie McIntosh scored on a passed ball after leading off with a double and moving to third on an Alisha Tosto sacrifice bunt.
Guthrie sent Gillikin home on a triple and later scored on a passed ball.
Peyton Robinson pitched well for Pamlico in the loss, striking out 10, walking three and giving up no earned runs on four hits.
The Mariners will have a busy week at home, hosting Jones Senior (2-7, 0-2) on Monday, Northside-Pinetown (6-3, 2-0) on Tuesday and Pamlico on Friday.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
E. Carteret…...057 40 x - 16 18 0
Southside…....001 00 x - 1 0 0
WP – Gillikin
LP – Bryant
E. Carteret leading hitters: Nelsen 4-4 (2 3B), RBI, 2 runs; Golden 3-3 (2 2B), 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Evans 1-1, RBI, run; Fulcher 3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Guthrie 2-4 (3B, HR), 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Gillikin 2-4, 2 runs; McIntosh 1-2, RBI, run; Hunt 1-2, RBI; Tosto 1-2, run.
Southside leading hitters: None.
------------------
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Pamlico……......000 000 0 - 0 4 2
E. Carteret…...000 030 0 - 3 5 1
WP – Nelsen
LP – Robinson
E. Carteret leading hitters: Gillikin 2-3, run; Guthrie 1-3 (3B), RBI, run; McIntosh 1-3 (2B), run; Golden 1-3;
Pamlico leading hitters: Ireland 1-3; Robinson 1-3; McHenry 1-3; Beck 1-3.
