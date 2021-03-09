CAPE CARTERET — The GYM at Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness Center put on its second annual Crystal Coast Indoor Triathlon on Feb. 27.
The health club welcomed 30 participants for an event that featured swimming in the indoor, heated saltwater pool, cycling on Kieser cycles and running on Cybex treadmills.
Participants ranged from young and old and local to some out-of-towners. Due to continued pandemic restrictions, the event was limited to five participants per wave with six waves total.
“We had quite a bit of repeat participants this year,” Race Director Jessica Diaz said. “They love the event and say they will keep coming back. This event brought in a few ‘out-of-towners’ from Chapel Hill looking for a fun endurance event to do. They were willing to make the drive to participate.”
Last year was the first-ever event, taking place on Leap Day right before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Spots in this year’s race went quickly due to the limited capacity.
“Registration was booked full a month out from the event,” Diaz noted.
Athletes swam for 20 minutes in a 25-yard short-course pool, followed by 20 minutes on the cycles on the basketball court and 20 minutes on the treadmills. Athletes had 10 minutes between each discipline to transition.
Participants were able to swim in their own lane and cycle machines, while treadmills were spaced out appropriately.
The indoor mandate of the event was easy to accommodate with plenty of equipment to go around, but there were still challenges in monitoring and officiating participants.
“The cycle portion takes a bit more work in planning and staffing than the other disciplines,” Diaz said. “I have a certified spin instructor to lead the cycle portion. They design a ride to simulate outdoor terrain.”
The event was thought up two years ago to be an indoor one as a way for the gym to show off its range of equipment.
“When I came up with the idea of an indoor triathlon after joining The GYM in 2019, the goal was to host an event inside our facility,” Diaz said. “We wanted the local endurance athletes (beginner and advanced) to see our facility and what we have to offer.”
Donations made to the race benefitted the ongoing construction of the Cape Carteret Trail, which remains underfunded and only partly constructed.
“It brings me joy to provide fun and motivating events for locals and visitors to participate in,” Diaz said. “I got my certification as an RRCA Race Director a few months ago, and I am excited to bring more local events and races to the area on behalf of The GYM.”
Next year, when more participants will be permitted, Diaz hopes to add a competitive option for the athletes looking for a challenge or to flex their abilities.
“This event is for fun. Everyone that completes it is a winner,” Diaz said. “I plan to bring a competitive option to it next year to attempt to engage with more serious athletes.”
