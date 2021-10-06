There’s plenty of interesting tidbits as we enter the stretch run of the fall athletic calendar and start looking ahead to the winter and spring.
Let’s have some fun with numbers.
We’ll begin with Croatan and West Carteret volleyball.
If you’re not attending these matches, you’re not doing county high school sports fandom right.
Outside of the Mullet Bucket, and East Carteret and West Carteret boys basketball, this is probably the best county rivalry going.
It’s always competitive, and the atmosphere is usually electric.
Croatan won in four sets last week and has now taken three of the last four in the series. The Patriots had taken four of five before this most recent run.
Half of the last 14 matches have gone five sets. Four others went four.
In a perfect example of “You can’t make this stuff up,” each team entered this season having gone 114-29 in the previous seven seasons.
To say they are closely aligned is an understatement.
West has won six league championships in the past seven years, while the Cougars have five of seven.
Croatan has won three conference titles in a row and sports a 42-match league winning streak going back to the 2018 campaign.
If anyone is going to break that winning streak, it would be the Patriots in the regular season finale on Thursday, Oct. 14.
If not, it will carry over to another year.
Speaking of impressive winning streaks, the West girls cross country team has won an eyebrow-raising 18 conference championships in a row.
The only active league title streak in the eastern part of the state more impressive is that of the Greene Central girls tennis team, which has won 27 in a row.
The Croatan girls have won eight consecutive cross country conference titles.
And now West and Croatan are in the same league.
One of those streaks will come to an end on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Northeast Creek Park in Jacksonville.
The Croatan boys will also look to win their seventh straight league crown at that meet.
The Croatan girls tennis team is looking to capture its fifth conference championship in a row this fall. The club currently sports a 32-match winning streak in league play going back to the old 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
Somehow, someway, the boys tennis team has an even longer streak, having won 34 in a row in spring conference action. The Cougars will vie for their sixth league championship in a row then.
Croatan has a number of other streaks alive in the spring.
The boys golf team will be going for its fifth straight conference title after not losing a single match in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
The boys and girls track and field teams will each try to collect their fourth league crown in a row.
The girls soccer team is 25-0-1 in their last 26 conference matches and will attempt to make it three straight league titles.
West has some streaks on the line his winter and spring as well.
The boys basketball team will try and win its fourth conference championship in a row, the baseball team is going for five consecutive league titles, and the softball squad is looking to win six straight conference crowns.
The East Carteret boys basketball team will enter the winter riding a 23-game league winning streak and eyeing its third conference title in a row.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.