PELETIER — Shelton Mayo has been to plenty of races in his time, but it’s hard to argue that any were as memorable as his latest.
The longtime West Carteret coach waved the green flag and started the race last weekend at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway.
“Am I the first legally blind person to do that,” he said. “I don’t know. There are probably not a lot of blind guys who have started a race.”
Mayo has made a name for himself in cross country circles over the last 20 years as one of the best coaches in the state. He has done so despite dealing with a retinitis pigmentosa (RP) diagnosis about 10 years ago. He now has approximately 5 degrees field of vision remaining in his right eye and around 10 degrees field of vision in his left.
One is legally blind if their vision is 20/200 or less in their better eye, or their field of vision is less than 20 degrees. Humans have roughly 180 degrees of total visual field. Each eye has about 150 degrees, and the two eyes have an overlap of about 120 degrees.
“I’m getting injections, hoping to slow it down,” he said. “I’m hoping to get into a clinical trial, but I’m still going strong. We had conditioning for cross country last week. We had 20-something runners out there and some nice weather.”
Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of rare, genetic disorders that involve a breakdown and loss of cells in the retina, which is the light sensitive tissue that lines the back of the eye. Common symptoms include difficulty seeing at night and a loss of peripheral vision.
RP is considered a rare disorder, and there is no cure. Although current statistics are not available, it is generally estimated that the disorder affects roughly 1 in 4,000 people, both in the United States and worldwide. Most RP patients don’t go completely blind but lose more and more of their field of vision over time.
Mayo describes it as looking through a paper towel tube.
He said he’s long depended on the kindness of his family and friends to help him through his illness.
One friend, Trey Cone, won the Carteret County Speedway 97.9 Real Country Bear Radio VIP Experience and wanted to bring Mayo along.
“They had things for four of us,” Mayo said. “One would get to do the flag, one would get to ride around in the pace car, one would get to present the winner’s trophy, and one would get to say, ‘Gentlemen, start your engines.’ Trey said it would be cool if I did the green flag, because how many legally blind people have started a race before. I said I doubted many.”
Cone, who lives in Mayo’s neighborhood, rode in the pace car, their friend Neal Rowland gave the command to start the engines, their friend John Gann presented the trophy, and Mayo waved the green flag to start the race.
“It was a really cool experience,” he said. “They helped me up the old iron steps to get to the box and tapped me on shoulder when it was time to start it. They gave the flag to me when they had one lap to go, and away we went.”
The VIP experience also included a free meal and tour of the facility, including a tour of the pits and meeting the drivers.
Mayo, a Johnston County native, said he’s no stranger to racing, particularly short tracks.
His father worked part-time at Wayne County Speedway, and Mayo also visited County Line Speedway in Elm City, Southern National Motorsports Park in Lucama and Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.
