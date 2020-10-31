MOREHEAD CITY — The Big Rock Fall Baseball Orange team was on its way to putting up a number in the win column in the shape of the fruit the team is named for, but that changed Wednesday.
The self-dubbed “Pumpkins” tapped into a bit of Halloween luck and took it to Marlin Blue for a 15-8 victory, their first win of the season.
“It feels really good honestly,” Orange player Jacob Montanye said. “We’re out here to get better, that’s the main thing, but still feels good.”
The Orange team moved to 1-6 with the win. Head coach Ryan McLendon was fired up after the game.
“The win-loss record doesn’t make me lose sleep at night, but a win certainly makes you feel better,” he said. “Everybody tonight scored a run or got an RBI. The only player who didn’t score got two RBIs.”
Orange has shown clear progression over the course of the season, losing its first four games by 22 runs, losing the next two by a total of five and now capturing a win.
“Our mindset at the beginning was a little cavalier, like maybe this was a ‘show up and you know what to do’ deal,” McLendon said. “But as we’ve found, they enjoy a more rigid approach, the discipline that comes with playing competitive ball and the instruction from coaches. We had a practice on Monday, which was technically only our second practice of the year, and those who showed up really took it seriously.”
The progression by Orange is a reflection of development across the board by the league’s players, many of whom had not played competitive baseball since the novel coronavirus shut down the 2020 spring high school season in March.
“You’re seeing kids get back into rhythm,” Marlin Blue head coach Buddy Bengel said. “You could 100 percent tell these kids had gone through long periods of time without seeing live pitching or competitive play. So, you’re going to see sloppy play, but there has been a trend upwards. That’s what you want to see. That’s why we started this league, so they were better prepared come April and they hadn’t gone without play for over a year.”
Defensive errors plagued Marlin Blue which moved to 4-3-2 with the loss. It led 8-4 heading into the third inning and even led 8-7 going into the fourth, but Orange put a stunning eight runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth to secure the win.
“That inning never should have gotten to that point, but we were making bad baseball mistakes, and that’s what happens,” Bengel said. “We did not play well top to bottom. We did not play defense well. That really killed us. When you walk the leadoff batter in the game, that’s not a good way to start. We were too inconsistent.”
A series of walks and mishandled grounders fueled Orange’s big fourth inning. Andrew Frazier, Damon McAnallen, C.J. Garner, Bailey Finn, Hunter Mason, Hunter Sinsel, Jaxon Lawrence and Montanye all scored runs, with Rhys Zand also getting an RBI. McAnallen had the only big hit for the side with a two-run double in the first inning.
Up by seven runs, Orange faced one last at-bat from Marlin Blue in the fifth inning. Pitcher McAnallen hit his first batter and then sat down three straight for the final punchout of the game.
“We told him, ‘If they can’t catch up with your fastball, just keep throwing it,’” McLendon said. “He goes out there and pitches 30 curveballs and strikes out three kids. He did a great job.”
Next games for the league will take place at Big Rock Stadium on Monday, with the first game set for 5:45 p.m. and the second at 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.