BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team broke a two-game losing streak Thursday with a 58-42 victory over East Duplin.
The Mariners turned a one-point first-quarter deficit into an 11-point halftime lead thanks to an 18-6 run in the second quarter.
They improved to 6-3 on the season.
Shamel Baker scored 11 points in the second quarter on his way to a game-high 30 points. The East Carteret junior has now hit the 30-point mark in three of his last five games.
He went 7-for-7 from the foul line.
Charles Matheka went 9-for-11 from the free-throw stripe and scored 17 points.
Nizaya Hall led the Panthers with 11 points.
East Duplin fell to 2-2. The Panthers’ season started late after the football team captured a 2A state championship.
A day earlier, the Mariners’ comeback effort versus West Craven fell just short in a 77-76 loss.
East Carteret trailed by as many as 23 in the first half but rallied before the break and outscored the Eagles 48-35 over the final two quarters.
Baker went for 28 points thanks in part to a 13-for-16 effort at the foul line.
Matheka scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half.
All nine of Brody Nelson’s points came after halftime.
Jacob Nelson scored 10 points.
West Craven’s Taylor Batten scored 13 in the first half and seven in the fourth quarter on his way to a team-high 20.
Teammate Ted Wactor put up 12 of his 16 in the first half.
West Craven improved to 3-7 on the season.
East Carteret will play one more nonconference game on Wednesday on the road at White Oak (7-3) before beginning 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference play on Friday at Pamlico (4-7).
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BOYS
East Duplin........................... 12 6 11 13 - 42
East Carteret........................ 11 18 11 18 - 58
EAST DUPLIN (42) – Hall 11, Marshburn 7, Gaby 7, Judge 6, Clinesmith 5, Newkirk 4, Johnson 2.
EAST CARTERET (58) – Baker 30, Matheka 17, B. Nelson 5, J. Nelson 4, Spickett 2.
------------------
VARSITY BOYS
West Craven...................... 19 23 20 15 - 77
East Carteret...................... 8 20 27 21 - 76
WEST CRAVEN (77) – Batten 20, Wactor 16 Boomer 12, Cherry 9, Manley 8, Pugh 8, Hall 2, Simmons 2.
EAST CARTERET (76) – Baker 28, Matheka 26, J. Nelson 10, B. Nelson 9, Taylor 3.
