BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team’s second game looked much like its first.
The Mariners followed a 38-point win over Dixon with a 37-point victory over Southwest Onslow, taking a 69-32 triumph.
East moved to 2-0, while the Stallions dropped to 0-4 and have been outscored by 108 points in those games. Southwest has a 28-game losing streak going back to the end of the 2018-2019 season.
“You try to do what you do and not let what you read or hear or see overshadow anything, because on any given night, anything can happen,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “You go in there and always play like you are the underdog.”
And while the Mariners have beaten two teams, including Dixon, that are a combined 1-7, sporting an unbeaten record is something to be proud of, seeing that the squad has practiced just once since returning from a two-week quarantine on Friday.
“We haven’t had practices, time to work on situational stuff,” Griffee said. “We’ve had two games, one practice. There is no routine for them. For them to be able to handle everything, that is impressive”
East again featured a pressure defense that led to transition offense and also balanced scoring with four players putting up at least eight points. Four players hit double figures in the season-opening 82-44 win over Dixon.
Bennie Brooks had 19 points for the second straight game. Josef Lawrence set a career high in the second quarter alone with 10 points on his way to 16 on the night. Freshman Shamel Baker hit double digits for the second game in a row with 14 points thanks mostly to a 10-point outburst in the first half.
“Our freshmen played really well, and Josef showed up and was able to shoot it from the outside and open up the inside for us a little bit,” Griffee said.
Jacob Nelson scored six of his eight points in the first quarter as the Mariners exploded to a 25-7 lead.
Emmanuel Regan led Southwest with 10 points, followed by AJ Hannig with nine.
After hitting eight three-pointers in the opening half against Dixon, the Mariners have totaled just eight in the last six quarters.
“Our overall shooting wasn’t anything spectacular,” Griffee said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but any win is a good one. I’m proud of the way they played. They worked hard, played as a team. We’ll need to get ready for tomorrow.”
East will face its toughest test of the season tonight when it hosts Pender (3-0). The teams split the series last year and shared the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference title.
“That is a huge one,” Griffee said. “They are good. It will be a showdown like it always is.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
SW Onslow.......................... 7 7 7 11-32
East Carteret..................... 25 19 13 12-69
SW ONSLOW (32) – Regan 10, Hannig 9, Hardison 3, Bannerman 3, Pagan 3, Hill 2, Strader 2.
EAST CARTERET (69) – Brooks 19, Lawrence 16, Baker 14, Nelson 8, Jernigan 5, Matheka 3, Williford 3, Rose 1.
