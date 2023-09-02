BEAUFORT — Croatan’s seniors were the only members of the roster alive the last time the football program started a season 3-0.
The Cougars began 2005 without a loss in their first three games but didn’t win again the rest of the year.
This year’s squad looks to be built different.
Croatan moved to 3-0 on Friday with a 25-0 win over East Carteret, improving to 18-8 in the series thanks to its fifth straight triumph over the Mariners.
“We’ve got something special with these guys,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We’re 3-0 for the first time in a long time. I don’t know if we’ve had a group that is this tight.”
The defense pushed its shutout streak to 12 quarters after earning a 21-6 win over Washington (0-2) in the opener – the Pam Pack scored on a kickoff return – and then gaining a 23-0 victory over Pamlico (0-2) in the second game.
“They’re taking pride in it,” Gurley said. “That is three weeks in a row they haven’t given up a point. It’s something to hang your hat on. Throughout a season, you look for the little things you can grasp onto to give you that extra motivation, and they’ve found it.”
AJ Pile led the way, with fellow defensive linemen Landon Lewis and Christian Taylor following suit
“AJ is one of our better blockers, and we’re trying to keep him fresh, but we’re playing him a lot defensively,” Gurley said. “You can’t block him. That whole D-line, we can’t block them in practice. They are tough. We run scout plays against them, and everything gets stopped two yards in the backfield.”
Conversely, East has yet to score a point three games into the season, falling 51-0 to White Oak (2-1) in the opener and 62-0 last week versus Ashley (1-1). The squad is 0-3 for the first time since 2019.
“We couldn’t get anything done offensively,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “They have a very good defense. They blitz a lot. They bring a lot of different pressures.”
The Mariners came to life on two drives, threatening to score each time. They had first-and-goal at the 6-yard line with 1:18 in the game but couldn’t punch it in after Nate Boal and Josh Steffy came up with a sack on fourth down at the 4.
Pile also delivered a sack with 23 seconds to go in the first half with East at the Croatan 16-yard line.
“They got in the red zone and put us against the wall,” Gurley said. “We had to step up, but I knew East would be ready to play. It’s one of the best defenses we’ve had in a long, long time. I’m so proud of these guys. I love seeing their preparation every week.”
Defense was the name of the game as neither team was able to get much going offensively.
The Cougars totaled just 144 yards while the Mariners put up 149.
“The last two years, they’ve played us about as well defensively as they have in a long, long time,” Gurley said. “They made us work.”
Croatan toughed out an 18-7 win over East last season.
The Cougars entered the game with their patented running game rolling, going for 238 rushing yards against Washington and 375 versus Pamlico. They managed only 122 against the Mariners.
“We showed a lot of grit on defense,” Frazier said. “Our tackling was so much better, so that is a huge positive to take away from this game.
Frazier’s squad had given up a total of 113 points and 937 yards in the first two games, but with just over a minute to go in the third quarter, trailed only 14-0. Those were the only points the defense gave up. Croatan scored on a Kannon McBride 43-yard field goal with 1:04 to go in the third, and then Andrew Boucher scampered 67 yards on a kickoff return after the Cougar defense came up with a safety.
“The defense played great,” Frazier said. “Take away the return and the safety, and we lose 14-0. I couldn’t ask for a lot more.”
Frazier credited DJ Murray for leading the defense with his physical play.
Jaedon Watson was the bright spot on offense for East, racking up 85 yards on four catches.
Luke McIntosh went 11-for-18 for 129 yards under center for the Mariners.
Boucher continued to shine for Croatan.
Fresh off 144 yards on 14 carries against Pamlico, the freshman scored his first varsity touchdown with 4:01 to go in the second quarter on a 15-yard run. He carried the ball five times for 46 yards on the drive, running behind Roman Lynn-Starrett, Walker Adams and Riley Ingles on nearly every rush. Boucher finished with 94 yards on 17 carries.
“That was a nice spurt we had there and got the momentum going,” Gurley said. “Andrew has got a motor. I’m glad he’s finding this groove. The first game, it was slow going, but we’ve put the ball in his hands more, and he’s not been disappointing.”
Easton Taylor got the scoring started for the Cougars with 9:45 left in the second quarter on a 2-yard push up the middle.
Croatan will travel to defending 2A state champion East Duplin (3-0) next week while East will play its third straight game at home when it hosts North Lenoir (0-2).
Here are results of the game:
Croatan............................................ 0 14 3 8 - 25
East Carteret................................... 0 0 0 0 - 0
Croatan East Carteret
8 First Downs 9
30-122 Rushes-yards 14-20
1-4-0 Passing 11-18-1
22 Passing yards 129
144 Total yards 149
3-38.7 Punts-average 5-33.4
4-2 Fumbles-lost 3-1
7-57 Penalties-yards 7-45
82 Return yards 25
Scoring Summary
C – Taylor 2 run (Boyd kick), 9:45, 2nd.
C – Boucher 15 run (Boyd kick), 4:01, 2nd.
C – McBride 43 FG, 1:04, 3rd.
C – Safety, 9:56, 4th.
C – Boucher 67 kickoff return (kick failed), 9:48, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Croatan – Boucher 17-94; Bentz 5-11; Rossi 4-9; Taylor 3-6; Davis 1-2. East Carteret – Murray 2-18; Bryant 6-7; Shelton 6-(-5).
PASSING: Croatan – Taylor 1-4-0-0-18. East Carteret – McIntosh 11-18-0-1-129.
RECEIVING: Croatan – Cardona 1-22. East Carteret – Watson 4-85; Rice 4-34; Shelton 2-16; Bryant 1-(-6).
