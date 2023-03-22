OCEAN — Ask Lane Hartman if there is a big difference in playing No. 6 tennis singles and No. 2 singles, and it doesn’t take him long to answer.
“Definitely,” he said before the question ends. “It’s taken a little bit of time adjusting to it, but I like it so far.”
The Croatan senior has certainly adapted to his new spot after playing No. 6 last season. He’s won four in a row after starting the season with a loss.
The opening defeat may have given him the most confidence.
Hartman began with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-0, 10-6 loss to North Lenoir’s Casey Alston.
“That is what tennis is,” he said. “Lots of ups and downs. You have to try and keep a cool head. It showed me I could hang with people at No. 2.”
The Cougars lost their top five singles players from last season’s team, giving Hartman an idea that he’d be heading toward the top of the lineup.
“I assumed I’d be No. 1, but Ty (Nickson) stepped up, and he deserves it,” he said.
Nickson and Hartman are the team’s top returners after the two rotated in the No. 6 singles spot last year.
Hartman, a standout soccer player, doesn’t give tennis much time in the offseason.
“Honestly, I don’t play too much,” he said. “A couple of times, I’ll go to Western (Park) with friends, but that is about it.”
He had never picked up a racket when he joined the team in the spring of his freshman season. A few appearances in doubles that season led to a sophomore campaign that saw him go 2-5 at No. 6.
“I had not played before high school,” he said. “I only did it because my friends were doing it. It was not good that first year. It was a rough start. It looked exactly what you would think it would look like. It was still pretty rough as a sophomore, but it was getting a little better.”
His junior year looked much better.
Hartman went 17-0 in the regular season, putting up an 8-0 mark at No. 6, 3-0 record at No. 5, and going 6-0 in doubles play.
“I hoped I’d have a good year,” he said. “I didn’t know if I would. At about the hallway point, I figured it was going well and it would keep going.”
His senior year sees him 7-1 with a 4-1 mark at No. 2 and 3-0 record in doubles.
Croatan is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Cougars are riding a 55-match win streak in league play and looking for their seventh straight conference title. The program hasn’t lost a league match since Jim Sheehan took over the program in 2013.
“We don’t feel any pressure,” Hartman said of keeping the streak alive. “We have one of the best coaches ever. He and our assistant coach, Cole (Dozier), make practice fun every day. It makes it a good time, no stress. I am hoping the streak doesn’t end. If it does, it would be a sad day.”
Hartman knows what it’s like to play for a team on an impressive winning streak.
The soccer team finished his career on a 33-game winning streak in conference action with three consecutive league championships.
In his junior year, the team was the lone undefeated squad in the state as it went 18-0 on its way to a 2A state title.
“Playing soccer has provided some of the best times I’ve ever had,” he said. “I met some of my best friends playing soccer. Winning the state championship is still one of the coolest things I’ve ever done. It was just a great experience.”
Hartman was named to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association All-District Team as a junior and then earned an all-state honor as a senior.
He once thought of continuing his soccer career in college.
“My junior year, all my best friends were seniors and all of them went on to play college soccer and I thought that would be awesome, but I learned that it becomes more of a job and controls your life and that deterred me from it,” he said.
A standout student with a 3.4 GPA, Hartman also thought he’d attend college. He’s now decided to take part in a 10-week electrical lineworker training program after high school.
“Before I decided on that, I was pretty dead set on going to App. State, playing club soccer,” he said. “Growing up, I thought I wanted to go college, but I don’t think it’s worth it for me at this point. I had no idea what I wanted to study.”
Here are a few of Hartman’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Grown Ups.”
Favorite TV Show: “Peaky Blinders.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Favorite Song: “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Favorite Book: “Of Mice and Men.”– John Steinbeck.
Favorite Team: Manchester United.
Favorite Athlete: Alex Caruso.
Favorite Vacation: Nashville, Tenn.
Favorite Hobby: Disc golf.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Food: Steak.
Favorite Drink: Dr. Pepper.
Favorite Restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning a state championship in soccer.”
Favorite Teacher: Coach Dave Boal.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “The Lord’s Prayer before soccer games.”
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Barstool Sports.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Wiz Khalifa, Matthew McConaughey, Joe Rogan, Lionel Messi and Pete Davidson.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Danny Metcalf, Jack Wilson, Jaden Hillard, Ty Nickson, Holden Hamlin and coach Paul Slater.
Items for a Deserted Island: Machete, a sack of potatoes, flashlight, matches and a blanket.
