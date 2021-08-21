Hey, remember the COVID-19 pandemic?
I almost forgot about it this summer, but now, it has come back in a way that was completely unexpected. The signs are all over the county – welcome back sports! The homecoming might be short-lived, though. The ink on the first week of prep sports is barely dry, and there have already been alarming developments.
Croatan is playing its football opener against Havelock a day late (Saturday) due to almost an entire position group for the Cougars needing to quarantine. Also in football, West Carteret was supposed to play West Craven until the Eagles went into quarantine, and the Patriots pivoted to Ayden-Grifton, which had an open slot because the Chargers’ original opponent, James Kenan, was forced into quarantine.
All Duplin County schools, with the exception of Wallace-Rose Hill, didn’t play football Friday either. The game between New Bern and New Hanover was canceled without a postponement date. In the Triad, games between Southeast Guilford and Southern Guilford, Mooresville and Davie County, and Western Guilford and Morehead in Eden were all postponed for a later date.
Further west, Brevard shut down all sports, leaving Pisgah looking for a week-one opponent in football. Still continuing with football, Southern Alamance couldn’t play Graham because the latter went into quarantine. Jay M. Robinson was looking for a new opponent on Tuesday when Independence went into quarantine. The game between Crest and Freedom was canceled outright, as was the matchup between Ardrey Kell and Providence. West Bladen went into quarantine early in the week, leaving South Columbus without an opponent.
I probably missed a few cancelations or postponements, but you get the picture. The veil of normalcy for this year’s athletics has been lifted in the most aggressive way possible.
Masks are back, social distancing is likely next. The N.C. High School Athletic Association is taking a less involved approach, but it doesn’t matter, the consequences of COVID are as real as they ever were in prep sports.
Consider this, too – these teams have yet to really do much traveling. What happens over the next few weeks when everyone hits the road? I’m not trying to stir up fear, only acknowledge the reality that is descending upon us.
Three weeks ago, the Delta variant was an afterthought for most communities. Now, whispers of virtual learning and conference-only schedules are getting louder. When I covered a volleyball game on Wednesday, there were no masks. That night, digital announcements went out – wear them starting on Thursday or don’t come. When students report to class on Monday, they’ll be masked for at least the first two weeks.
I thought last year was as bad as it could get, but 2021-2022 might prove us all wrong. I hope not.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
