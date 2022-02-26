BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team’s victory in the second round of the 2A state playoffs on Thursday suddenly went from comfortable to fist clinching.
The Mariners saw a 12-point lead with 2:20 remaining shrink to just two with nine seconds left. Eastern Wayne had two good looks at the basket at the end, but neither shot fell in a 68-66 outcome.
“There is nothing sweeter than getting to the sweet sixteen,” Mariners coach Daniel Griffee said. “That was tough. We have not been in that situation where we are up and have to weather a comeback. I don’t know how those last two shots didn’t fall for them.”
No. 9 seed East Carteret (16-5) will visit the third round at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with a trip to No. 1 seed Farmville Central (24-3). The Jaguars have won four of the last six state titles, including three in a row. Including this season, they are 164-18 in the past seven seasons.
“We’ll go see the best Saturday,” Griffee said. “They’re not a three-time state champ for nothing.”
Despite losing a one-sided battle on the boards, it seemed like the Mariners would cruise to the third round for the third straight year after Shamel Baker hit two free throws to make it 66-54 with 2:20 on the clock.
Baker scored a game-high 24 points that started with a 10-point effort in the first quarter.
Albert Brown and Julian Silvestri then hit back-to-back three-pointers to quickly cut the deficit in half at 66-60 with 1:15 to go.
Cole Jernigan pushed pause on the Warriors’ momentum with a layup with 1:08 left, but a bucket from Silvestri, two missed free throws from Baker with 56.9 seconds left, and one of two free throws from Brown made it a 68-63 game with 42.1 seconds on the clock.
Silvestri led his team with 23 points followed by Brown with 22.
Jernigan, who scored eight points, took a wide open three-pointer from the right corner with 28 seconds left and missed, giving the ball back to Eastern Wayne, and the visitors took advantage with Brown drilling a three with 9.4 seconds remaining to put the score at 68-66.
“Cole taking that shot, it’s ill-advised, but it’s in the heat of the moment,” Griffee said. “It’s hard to replicate a game-like atmosphere like that at practice without the crowd and energy. You want athletes to stall in a situation like that, but they’re not wired like that. They are wired to attack and score. They’ll learn. They’re young kids. To come out with the win and carry on to the next round, it’s awesome.”
East Carteret had the ball under its basket with 9.4 ticks to go after Brown’s trey, but turned it over. Brown took a jumper from the left elbow that just missed, and Silvestri got the rebound and put it back up and the ball fell off the rim at the buzzer.
And while the Mariners celebrated escaping with the tense victory, Eastern Wayne coach Michael Gurganus stood on the floor, pointing at the free-throw area.
“On one of the shots, I heard a whistle blow, and then I heard a second whistle – the second one was calling the game over,” he said. “The first – and again I’ll have to go back and look – I thought (the ref) called a foul, and my assistant coach said he called a foul. That is why I stood on the court. I didn’t want my players to walk off, because I’ve always heard once you walk off the court, it’s done. I stayed there and tried to figure out what we could do, but nothing could be done.”
No. 25 seed Eastern Wayne witnessed its season end with a 12-15 record.
After starting the season 0-6 and then 4-10, the Warriors had gone 8-4 in their last 12 with their only losses coming to Goldsboro (20-4) and Princeton (12-7).
“From how we started the season to now, I’m so proud of these guys,” Gurganus said. “They never quit. They never hung their heads. We started out slow, ended up making it to our conference championship, ended up making it to the second round, and we were three points away from the third round.”
East Carteret’s Charles Matheka scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half as his side took a 39-27 lead into halftime after finishing the second quarter on a 14-2 run. Jacob Nelson scored six of his nine points in the first half.
Josef Lawrence hit two clutch three-pointers in the second quarter and also had a huge block in the second half to give his team pivotal play off the bench.
“We got big minutes from Josef,” Griffee said. “Jacob was an animal on defense. Shamel and Charles had some tough pressure on them, but they battled and weathered it. I’m so proud of these kids. I am fortunate to be a part of this team and coach these kids.”
The Mariners led by as many as 16 in the third quarter before Eastern Wayne closed the frame on a 14-5 stretch to make it a 51-44 game heading into the fourth.
The home team began the final period outscoring the visitors to the tune of 15-10 to lead 66-54 at the 2:20 mark.
East Carteret went 16-for-23 from the foul line, including 9-for-14 in the fourth quarter. Matheka ended up going 7-for-7, while Baker was 7-for-10. The Warriors went 13-for-18, including 7-for-9 in the fourth.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Eastern Wayne...................13 14 17 22 - 66
East Carteret.................... 19 20 12 17 - 68
EASTERN WAYNE (66) – Silvestri 23, Alb. Brown 22, Ali. Brown 8, Hodges 6, Burden 3, Oates 2, Smith 2.
EAST CARTERET (68) – Baker 24, Matheka 21, Nelson 9, Jernigan 8, Lawrence 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.