OCEAN — The Croatan football team has been working hard all summer, but for head coach Andrew Gurley, Aug. 1 just feels different.
The fifth-year head coach had close to 80 on hand Monday for the first official day of the fall season.
“Aug. 1 feels like Christmas morning for me,” Gurley said. “We’re excited about this team. I’m just ready to compete. I know if we played a game tomorrow, we wouldn’t be ready. I love the process of preparing and getting ready for the season, but I’m ready to get out there for real, and I know those guys are too.”
The Cougars are coming into the 2022 season off a 4-7 overall finish last fall, where injuries plagued the program on both sides of the ball as they finished 2-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
After last year’s offseason was cut dramatically short due to a coronavirus pandemic-required spring 2020-2021 season, Gurley is appreciative that this year’s offseason was full and productive. The team met last week for a two-day mini-camp, and in June, it attended a 7-on-7 camp in Mount Olive.
“We’re not a 7-on-7 team,” Gurley said, “but it was great for us to see some things defensively, plug some guys in positions they didn’t know they could play before.”
Gurley was impressed with the low 50s numbers he averaged going four days a week during the summer, and then on Monday, he counted 76 on the field with upwards of 81 expected by the end of the week.
“That’s a great number for us, the highest they’ve been since I have been head coach,” Gurley said. “We have around 80 helmets, and between guys here and there buying their own and how many we have out this year, I only counted three left on the shelf. That’s not typical for us.”
Gurley will have 14 seniors, 17 juniors and five sophomores pulled up for the varsity squad. He has the luxury of a class of 35 freshmen to bolster the jayvee team.
Across the board, personnel will be fairly new after the team graduated 14 seniors in the spring, including three of the top four all-purpose yards producers on offense and three of the top five tacklers on defense.
The biggest returner is running back Brayden Stephens, who rushed for 696 yards and six touchdowns last season as a junior.
“He’s going to be our leader, the guy we’re looking at to lead the running back group,” Gurley said. “He’s the only starter in the backfield coming back, but we have some good young guys we can rotate in, guys like Kooper Rossi, Anthony Bentz and Josh Steffy.”
Creating holes for the group will be an offensive line with one full-time returning starter in Matt Finizio. The 6-foot, 6-inch, 290-pound senior will shore up the right tackle spot for the team. He’ll be joined on the line by tackle Walker Adams, guards Ayden Parker, Logan Penuel and transfer Roman Lynn-Sparrett, and centers Christian Schuller and Brad Smith.
The team will also lean on tight ends and outside blockers Wylie Fenton and Jackson Griffin.
Keeping the offensive linemen on the sideline during defensive snaps and vice versa is a priority this year for Gurley.
“We really want to two-platoon our linemen,” Gurley said, “so if you play offensive line, the plan is that you don’t also play defense. At least not at first.”
Croatan is known for its run-first offense, but the quarterback position will still be an important one this season as three players compete for it. Those three are junior Nate Boal and sophomores Easton Taylor and Coleman Davis.
Last year, injuries forced the Cougars to bring Taylor up from the jayvee squad as a fourth-string starter.
“We want to have three quarterbacks in our offense if we can,” Gurley said. “It’s something we’ve had since I came on. We’ll need all three of those guys, but over the next few weeks, we’re hoping one of them separates himself from the rest.”
This season, Gurley will be joined by longtime coordinators Chuck Colbourn for offense and Athletic Director Dave Boal for defense. Other assistants are Jody Stouffer, Patrick Ventre, Tommy Clark, Johnathan Rigsby and Doug Docalli.
The Cougars will participate in a scrimmage at Northside-Pinetown on Wednesday, Aug. 10. They will start the regular season on Friday, Aug. 19 at Havelock.
