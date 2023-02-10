MOREHEAD CITY — Senior Night meant something a little different for the West Carteret boys basketball team on Thursday.
The program is set to graduate 10 upperclassmen after the season is done, with only four of the 14 on the roster slated to return in 2023-2024.
The 10 seniors got to end their final regular season schedule with a bang as the Patriots walloped Dixon 74-47. They improved to 17-6 overall with the win and 7-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
A loss to Richlands on Tuesday eliminated West from contention for a fifth straight 3A conference championship, but there was still a silver lining Thursday when Swansboro (7-3) lost to White Oak (9-1).
That gave the Vikings sole ownership of first place, but more importantly, it pushed West back into a tie for second. The conference tournament slated for next week will determine state playoff seedings.
Dixon dropped to 6-18 overall and 0-10 in the conference with the loss.
Having so many seniors on one roster has proven to be a hindrance for West’s team chemistry this season as the coaching staff worked to divvy out valuable minutes on the court.
“It was a blessing and a curse having 10 seniors because you have a lot of talent, but there’s no way to keep everyone happy with playing time,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “It’s hard because everyone wants to play.”
The Patriots lost three of their last six regular season games, a tough stretch for a program that only lost five conference games total over the previous four seasons.
“I think our biggest issue this year has been getting caught up in that instead of being focused on the team,” Mansfield said. “You’ve got to be happy if one guy gets 20 one night, someone else gets it another night and then you get it a different night. It’s not a good night when you get 20 points, it’s a good night when we win.”
Mansfield went the extra effort to ensure all 10 seniors saw the floor against Dixon. He threw the usual starting rotation out the window and, instead, started Worth Stack, Jaxon Whitaker, Adam Cummings, Moksh Thakore and Davis Starling through the first four minutes of the opening period.
Over the next four minutes, he subbed in Xavier Jones, Justice Dade’El, Joel-le Hester, Cason Collins and Dylan McBride.
Collins, who averages 7.3 points per game, was slated to start in the first group but deferred to one of his teammates in what Mansfield called a “good teammate” move.
Everyone saw the floor, but the offense struggled as a result, with West trailing 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The regular starting lineup took the court to start the second quarter, and the Patriots outscored the visitors 27-7 to carry a 15-point lead into the locker room at halftime.
Ironically, it was a sophomore who led the offense in scoring. Jaylen “Raff” Hewitt didn’t see the floor in the first quarter but exploded for 12 in the second and finished the night with 20.
“Everyone on this team works hard, and they deserve to get their minutes,” Mansfield said, “but that isn’t going to happen every game. Take a look at someone like Raff, who had 20 points tonight. He’s had to defer some this year, not by his choice but by mine.”
Hewitt also finished with eight rebounds, while Stack led with 12 on top of seven points. Whitaker tallied 18 points and seven rebounds, Cummings had 10 points and four assists, and Collins scored nine.
Dixon’s leading scorers were Cooper Tozier with 15 points and Messiah James with 14.
Looking ahead, Mansfield still has high hopes for a West team that has made back-to-back 3A east regional final appearances.
“We put ourselves in a corner, but I think we’re bouncing back,” he said. “We’ll be at home in the first round, but we’ll be on the road after that. There are going to be some upsets in the second round. We don’t want to be one of them.”
The state playoffs will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Dixon...................................... 15 7 10 15 - 47
West Carteret........................ 10 27 26 11 - 74
DIXON (47) – C. Tozier 15, James 14, Nowell 7, Taylor 4, Jz. Hinton 3, Ja. Hinton 3, B. Tozier 1.
WEST CARTERET (74) – Hewitt 20, Whitaker 18, Cummings 10, Collins 9, Stack 7, Jones 4, Dade’El 2, Hester 2, Thakore 2.
