NEWPORT — The Gramercy Christian volleyball team recently wrapped up another winning season and a second-place finish in the NCCAA South Conference.
The Warriors won by forfeit in their final match of the regular season schedule over Living Water Christian. They finished 13-2 overall and 8-2 in the conference.
The program has put up a winning record for five straight seasons, racking up a win-loss count of 46-7 (.868) during the same stretch. The team has gone undefeated in the conference six of the last 10 years.
After a five-year break from coaching, 19-year Gramercy coach Fred Anthony returned to the helm this season.
Six of the Warriors’ final seven wins of the season were decided by straight-set sweeps, including a doubleheader with Mount Calvary Christian Academy on Oct. 13, their final on-the-court victory.
Gramercy won the first match 25-12, 25-19, followed by a 25-12, 25-14 victory. Statistical standouts were senior Macie Williams with a combined 14 kills, two serving aces, senior Ella Taylor with eight kills, nine aces and 14 assists and senior Autumn Tuckey with 10 assists and three aces.
Gramercy was forced to five sets in just one match this season, a 3-2 victory over Bethel Assembly Christian Academy on Oct. 9. The Warriors overcame a 2-1 deficit to win 25-12, 24-26, 12-25, 25-20, 15-8.
On Oct. 8, the Warriors defeated Calvary Baptist Church 25-12, 25-3, 25-10. Taylor led the way with eight kills and seven aces, Williams tallied six kills and 10 aces, and Tuckey finished with 16 assists. Junior Jessie Johnston had three kills and Meredith Long four aces.
The Warriors’ two losses were against two teams with which they split a series. They fell to conference winner New Bern Christian Academy 3-1 on Aug. 28, only to sweep the team 3-0 on Sept. 22. They were defeated by Living Water Christian 3-1 on Sept. 18, but won by forfeit on Oct. 15. They finished a half-game behind New Bern (9-2) in league play.
Gramercy’s senior trio of Williams, Taylor and Tuckey was a palpable one all year. Williams finished the season with 134 kills (3.6 per set), 43 aces and 14 assists. Taylor tallied 51 kills, 70 aces (2.1 per set) and 84 assists (2.5 per set). Tuckey finished with 94 assists (2.5 per set) and 15 aces.
Sophomore Haleigha Shingleton had 21 kills and 10 aces, sophomore Maddie Trossen put up 13 kills and 12 aces, sophomore Marissa Redmon had 23 assists, and Jessie Johnston had 12 kills.
