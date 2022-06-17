OCEAN — Successful seasons by Croatan lacrosse programs resulted in plenty of honors at the conference, regional and state level.
Cody Raymond was a N.C. Lacrosse Coaches Association 1A/2A/3A All-State Faceoff selection and also received recognition with a NCLCA East All-Region Faceoff Second Team pick.
Raymond won 68% of his faceoffs, taking 132 of 193.
Matej Roth was named to the East All-Region Attack Third Team. Roth also received the Coastal/Northeastern Conference Freshman of the Year award.
Graham Myers, Caden Barnett, PJ Kramer and Raymond joined Roth on the all-conference first team.
Asher Denham, Drew DeGeorge, Owen Stewart, Brewer Griffing and Jackson Griffing earned all-conference second team selections.
The Cougars enjoyed the most successful season in school history.
After setting a program record by advancing to the third round of the 1A/2A/3A playoffs for the first time, they took it a step further and made it to the fourth round.
The squad not only went further in the playoffs than any other team – the 2016 and 2017 outfits each went to the second round – but it also tied a school record for wins in a season at 11-4. The 2016 and 2017 teams each went 11-7.
------------------
The Croatan girls lacrosse team was also heavily honored after a solid showing this past spring.
The Cougars went 11-7 and qualified for the playoffs.
Kate Wilson was named to the N.C. Lacrosse Coaches Association 1A/2A/3A East All-State Offense Third Team, while Sofia Mendolia was selected to the NCLCA East All-State Defense Third Team.
Wilson had 70 goals and 12 assists, while Mendolia picked up 40 ground balls, caused 13 turnovers and scored eight goals.
Wilson also garnered a pick to the East All-Region Offense Second Team and Mendolia took an East All-Region Defense Third Team distinction.
Lauren Hayden earned a spot on the East All-Region Offense Third Team.
Six players were picked for the Coastal/Northeastern Conference honors, including Devan Maready, Wilson, Mendolia and Hayden on the first team and Emma Dominy and Samantha Hall on the second team.
------------------
The West Carteret boys lacrosse team’s historic season also didn’t go unnoticed.
The Patriots made it to the playoffs for the first time, and won their first-ever postseason game.
They also set a school record for wins in a season with a 4-9 mark.
Their previous season high for victories came in 2018 when they went 3-13.
West received the Coastal/Northeastern Conference Sportsmanship award and Connor Ballou earned the league’s Rookie of the Year.
Chris Nebraski was selected to the league’s first team, while Luke Brown, Holden Brown and Ballou were named to the second team.
