MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret's Addie Cloutier joins select company with her designation as the News-Times Swimmer of the Year.
The West Carteret wunderkind is just the second freshman to earn an end-of-season award from the paper.
East Carteret golfer Jenna Rutledge received the Girls Golfer of the Year as a freshman and went on to capture the honor all four years.
Cloutier combined to garner 11 medals among conference, regional and state meets.
The Patriots produced 208 points at the regional meet to edge Croatan with 200 points and earn the runner-up plaque. J.H. Rose took the meet with 407.
Cloutier paced the attack with three victories and a second-place finish.
She won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.13 seconds and claimed the 100-yard butterfly in 57.43. Cloutier teamed up with Bennett Sanborn, Ashlyn Lewis and Stella Higgs to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:57.27. The same quartet took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:47.92.
Cloutier participated in four victories in the conference meet.
She took first in the 100-yard butterfly in 59.64 and in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01. She teamed with Lewis, Higgs and Chloe Avon in the 200-yard freestyle to win in 1:53, and the same quartet won the 200-yard medley relay in 2:04.
Cloutier was involved in all three podium finishes for West at the state meet.
She took third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.77 and placed third in the 100-yard butterfly with a 56.26 clocking.
The Patriots placed third in the 200-yard medley relay with Higgs, Sanborn, Lewis and Cloutier teaming up for a 1:57.03 stop of the watch. The same group placed seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.10.
