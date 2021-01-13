BEAUFORT — Add a playoff win to East Carteret’s topsy-turvy season.
The No. 7 seed Mariners toughed out a 3-1 victory over No. 10 seed Northside-Pinetown on Tuesday in the 1A first round, taking it 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20.
To put the season into perspective, the team video chatted with coach Mickey Putnam after the win as she was home under quarantine.
“It’s been very odd,” assistant coach Kelsey Bennett said. “It’s been incredibly odd. It’s been an experience. But it can’t be much sweeter than this.”
East (7-1) experienced two separate two-week team quarantines, a doubleheader match and a league championship thanks to a 6-0 run in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. Teams were allowed to play 14 regular season games in the coronavirus pandemic amended schedule, but the Mariners fell far short with half that number.
The lack of games and practices didn’t seem to affect the squad in an evenly matched contest with the Panthers (11-3) that saw the teams battle it out like a boxing match with each throwing haymakers.
“They came out swinging tonight and we came out swinging tonight,” Bennett said.
MaxPreps had the teams remarkably even with Northside ranked No. 24 in 1A and East ranked No. 27. The Panthers entered the match having lost just twice this season. Both of those came to Coastal Plains Conference champion Pamlico (11-2).
Not only was no set decided by more than five points in the Mariners and Northside match, but there was no lead larger than five points until the fourth set when East jumped up by seven with a 21-14 advantage.
As was the case throughout the night, a comfortable lead didn’t last long as Northside battled back by taking six of the next seven points to trail by two at 22-20.
An Ashlyn Guthrie kill and ace and an Anna Gillikin kill closed out the set and match for the Mariners.
“I feel like this is the culmination of the entire season,” Bennett said.
Gillikin was dominant at the net, tallying 18 kills and five blocks. Freshman Kate Guthrie was nearly as impressive with 13 kills and three blocks.
“Kate is new to high school, but she looks seasoned and is finding her way,” Bennett said. “She played great, and Anna was bringing the heat. They had great sets from Grace (Fulcher). They were a cohesive group.”
Fulcher put up a tremendous 40 assists and added six digs.
Christa Golden, who also registered seven kills, had a team-leading nine digs and Ashlyn Guthrie had three as East players stretched and dove to keep the ball in play.
“We went out there and played aggressively and got each point because they made us earn it,” Bennett said.
After losing the first set when the Panthers rattled off three straight points to capture a 25-23 win, the Mariners responded by taking the next set 25-20.
They finished the set on an 8-5 run after taking a 17-15 lead. Kate Guthrie had three kills during that stretch, followed by Golden with two. Tyler Parker, who ended the night with five kills, scored the winning point with a spike.
“I didn’t think we would lose the second one,” Bennett said. “The girls wanted it so bad, I had no doubt they would win it.”
East led 19-16 in the third set before going on another 8-5 run to earn a 25-21 win. Gillikin had four kills, Kate Guthrie had a kill and Ashlyn Guthrie posted an ace.
“They fought point for point,” Bennett said. “They’ve put forth all the time and effort and work, and they wanted it bad enough and they earned it.”
The Mariners will travel to No. 2 seed Perquimans on Thursday to take on a Pirates squad that is undefeated at 15-0 and ranked No. 1 statewide in 1A by MaxPreps.
