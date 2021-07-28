MOREHEAD CITY — The 33rd annual Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament wrapped up Saturday with Heels & Reels leading the pack.
The Salisbury-based boat, captained by C.L. Upton of Greenville and owned by Michael Ivester, scored 800 points with the release of two blue marlin to go home with $50,750 of the tournament’s $155,000 purse. It was the boat’s first time fishing the tournament.
There were 20 total billfish released in the competition, which saw 43 boats, the most for the tournament since 2014. There were nine blue marlin, four white marlin and seven sailfish released in total.
“It was a very successful tournament,” Tournament Co-Chair Neal Rowland said. “We’re hoping next year will go up even more. We’ll go back to the drawing board and see how we can make it even better.”
The weather for the three-day tournament was fairly steady, with temperatures spiking in the mid-80s and winds not exceeding 10 mph. Anglers had the choice of fishing two of the three days, with all but 12 boats opting to make Thursday the lay day. Only two boats took a lay day on Friday.
The favorable weather made the awards ceremony work well downtown in the outdoor space. Big Rock Landing, rather than the Crystal Coast Civic Center, will be the tournament’s home going forward.
“You couldn’t ask for better weather,” Rowland said. “From now on, everything we do will be downtown at Big Rock Landing. That news was well received on Saturday, and I think it should help us grow.”
Fishing was slowest on Thursday with only two billfish released. Dancin Outlaw took the early lead with a blue marlin release. On Friday, anglers combined for four sailfish releases and a white marlin release, but Dancin Outlaw continued to lead. There were 13 billfish releases, including two blue marlin for Heels & Reels to take the lead.
Double B released a blue marlin on Saturday, and with a sailfish release, placed second overall with 550 points. The boat took home $30,450 in prizes.
Whitecaps placed third overall with 400 points for the release of a blue marlin and a 34.9-pound tiebreaking dolphin. The boat claimed $20,300 in prize money.
No blue marlin were boated in the tournament. “Band the Billfish” has long been a conservation-forward competition, sporting a 99% release rate for all years of the tournament and a 100% release rate for the last 11 years.
The Largest Blue Marlin entry fees were rolled into the first-, second- and third-place release divisions.
The Dolphin Gamefish category went to Nick Mancini of Watertight for a 36-pounder reeled in on Saturday. The fish netted the boat $35,775 in prize money. Simple Mann placed second in the division with a 20.6-pound catch worth $3,675 in prizes.
The biggest fish brought the downtown scale was a 41.6-pound wahoo off the rod of Sherri Ward on Post Call. The Thursday catch netted Post Call $5,775 in prizes. Ava D produced a 31.4-pound wahoo for $3,675 in prize money.
There were no tuna caught in this year’s competition.
Allison Struyk of Piracy nabbed the Lady Angler Award for the release of a blue marlin and a 30.2-pound tiebreaking wahoo.
Hayes Walker of Double B was the top Greenwing Angler with the release of a sailfish.
The last category, the Outboard Division, went to Watertight for a 36 aggregate pounds of gamefish. The boat won $37,275 in total prizes between the dolphin and the outboard divisions.
