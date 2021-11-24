NEW BERN — The Croatan wrestling team suffered a tough 46-33 loss to New Bern last week in its season opener.
The Cougars won six matches, taking four by pin, and one apiece by forfeit and decision.
The Bears earned bonus points in seven matches thanks to pins, and took their other victory by major decision.
Gavin Cohen pinned Khaing Htway in 58 seconds at 113 pounds, Landon Gray pinned Vincent Grist in 1:30 at 195, Blake McCabe pinned Hsar Baw in 1:54 at 182, and Tommy Williams pinned Nicholas Lewis in 2:00 at 126.
Drake Egan held on for a 6-0 decision over Har Htoo in the 160-pound match.
Here are results of the match:
New Bern 46, Croatan 33
106 – Alexander Barrett (NB) pin Cameron Sanchez (C), 1:28.
113 – Gavin Cohen (C) pin Khaing Htway (NB), 0:58.
120 – Tyler Klemmer (NB) maj. dec. Colton Leiske (C), 13-5.
126 – Tommy Williams (C) pin Nicholas Lewis (NB), 2:00.
132 – Eh Tee Kor (NB) pin Jacob Parker (C), 1:08.
138 – Michael Baysden (NB) pin Angelica Steffy (C), 3:25.
145 – Russell Bernthal (NB) pin Joe Nance (C), 0:51.
152 – Eh Ney Jaw (NB) pin Cody Raymond (C), 4:58.
160 – Drake Egan (C) dec. Har Htoo (NB), 6-0.
170 – Garrett Cortese (C) win by forfeit.
182 – Blake McCabe (C) pin Hsar Baw (NB), 1:54.
195 – Landon Gray (C) pin Vincent Grist (NB), 1:30.
220 – Logan Sheirs (NB) pin Kevin Munozrios (C), 0:20.
285 – Taevion Cox (NB) pin AJ Pile (C), 0:53.
