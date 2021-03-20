WARSAW — Anybody who’s ever watched a game at Croatan knows the soccer team has plenty of experience playing in the wind. Even on a pretty day in the rest of the county, it can blow off Bogue Sound.
That experience paid off Friday night as the Cougars overcame strong north-northeast winds over 20 mph and chilly temperatures to defeat James Kenan 4-3 in overtime in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
“I was happy to play,” coach Paul Slater said. “We deal with that all the time. It wasn’t an issue for us.”
The rest of the east bracket wanted nothing to do with the weather on Friday after games were postponed from Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather.
Third-seed First Flight (9-0-2) and 11th-seed East Bladen (9-1) postponed to Saturday (today), as did the four teams on the other side the bracket, including fourth-seed Washington (12-0) versus Jordan-Matthews (10-1) and eighth-seed McMichael (7-6) against 16th-seed Richlands (11-2-1).
Tenth-seed Croatan continued arguably the best season in school history with its big win over previously undefeated second-seed James Kenan (11-1), improving to 15-0 and beating the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps 2A rankings. The Cougars entered the game ranked No. 2.
“It was a big win,” Slater said. “With the new format, this is the furthest the boys have ever been, getting to the elite eight.”
Slater’s squad has advanced to the third round on numerous occasions, the latest coming in 2015 with a 2-1 overtime loss to Dixon. It also fell in the third round the previous year in a 1-1 loss to Washington on penalty kicks.
The Cougars have never made it to the fourth round, but with the playoff brackets cut in half, they are now one game away from the regional final.
Travis Garner-McGraw made that happen against James Kenan in the golden goal period, finding a ball that was bouncing around the box in heavy traffic off a free kick and placing it in the net for his 36th goal of the season.
“In the golden goal period, we had the wind in our face, and we were looking to keep them in front, don’t let them shoot, and then go for it in the last five (minutes),” Slater said. “We got that free kick opportunity and capitalized on it.”
Croatan trailed twice in the overtime periods, falling behind 2-1 in the first 10-minute period before Eli Simonette tied it up, and then falling behind 3-2 in the second 10-minute overtime when Garrett Boucher hit the equalizer to send it to golden goal extra frames.
Boucher had a monster game cleaning up in the back and limiting attacks, while Danny Metcalf was a force in the middle part of the field.
A.J. Matas put the club on the board first in the opening half as the Cougars controlled the action, holding an 8-2 advantage in shots and taking a 1-0 lead into the break.
“It was really windy, and we had the wind at our back in the first half,” Slater said. “We thought that would benefit us, but we only got the one goal. They did a lot better with it at their back in the second half.”
Croatan again held an edge in shots in the second half, but it was much tighter at 7-6, and the club surrendered a goal to send it to overtime thanks to numerous chances that went by the wayside.
“We missed an open net, we had a free kick go a foot wide, we had a goal called back, and we had another opportunity, so it was frustrating, but we were creating,” Slater said.
