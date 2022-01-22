MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team remained unbeaten in the 3A Coastal Conference on Wednesday with a 59-12 thrashing of Dixon.
The Patriots captured their fourth straight victory to move to 10-6 overall and 3-0 in league action.
The Bulldogs dropped their fourth in a row to fall to 2-12 overall and 0-4 in the Coastal.
Skyler Setzer scored six of West’s 10 points in the first quarter as the team jumped out to an eight-point lead.
Setzer led the squad with 13 points and added four steals.
The Patriots then exploded for 25 points in the second quarter to take a 35-6 advantage at halftime.
Emme Baber scored seven of her 11 points in the second, and Teiona Frazier and Jayden Lupton each put up six points in the frame.
Baber rounded out her game with five rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Frazier scored 11 in the game, and Carolina Baylis had 10 to give the team four players in double figures.
Frazier had five steals, Baylis pulled down 11 rebounds, and Lupton corralled 10 boards.
Sam Huber swiped eight steals in the contest.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Dixon................................ 2 4 4 2 - 12
West Carteret................. 10 25 14 10 - 59
DIXON (12) – Simeon 4, Edens 2, Martin 2, Beckett 2, Tomlinson 2.
WEST CARTERET (59) – Setzer 13, Baber 11, Frazier 11, Baylis 10, McCoury 7, Lupton 6, S. Huber 1.
