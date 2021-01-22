BEAUFORT — East Carteret coach Antonio Diaz ended last season hoping it was a building block campaign.
But in a year that’s been turned upside down, his roster has as well. The longtime coach will have his smallest roster ever with just 14 boys on the team.
“We have a lot of boys who aren’t playing for a variety of reasons,” Diaz said. “We’ll work with what we have. The good thing about a small roster is it’s easy to figure out the rotation.”
The Mariners were already losing seniors Aidan Wolf, Mitchell Brooks, Hunter Willis, Thomas Ferguson and Tyler Hodge from a team that went 5-12.
That quintet played all four seasons on the varsity.
After starting the year with a 0-6 record, the squad went 5-6 in its last 11 games with a young group that included eight freshmen and six sophomores on a 22-man roster.
A transfer, eligibility issues, conflicts with other sports and concerns about the coronavirus have decimated the roster.
“This is the most personnel losses I’ve ever had,” Diaz said. “It’s definitely the most trouble I’ve had putting a team together. The boys are working hard. I am happy with their work ethic. We are just going to be very thin with our roster and very young.”
The cupboard isn’t completely bare.
Wyatt Nowacek is back in goal after showing great promise as freshman with 8.5 saves per game.
“Wyatt was already a really good goalie,” Diaz said. “This year, he’s stronger and gained some reach, which for a goalie is excellent. His soccer IQ is tremendous. He helps the defense a lot.”
East was loaded at keeper with Josh Kanuck also showing well as a junior, registering 8.5 saves per game, but with Nowacek in goal, he’s now moved to the field.
“Josh is physical, fast and aggressive,” Diaz said. “We’re trying him at different positions.”
Logan Pilcher, a junior, will provide the team with more talent in the field after putting up six assists in his sophomore season.
Trae Hoton will be a rare senior on the club.
“Trae and Josh are our two captains,” Diaz said. “Trae was already a leader as a junior, and I expect him to be better now as a senior.”
Evan Fullwood returns for his junior campaign after scoring a goal and garnering two assists.
Satchel Lasky, Cale Guthrie, Chris Herrera and Trey Austin will suit up again after displaying plenty of potential as freshmen.
“They already have a better understanding and are more physical,” Diaz said.
The Mariners will play 12 games in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. Lejeune won’t field a team.
“We tried to schedule West (Carteret) to fill those two spots left by Lejeune, but there was a conflict because we couldn’t line up the dates,” Diaz said. “We will play 12 games, two games per week every week, so that is enough with our thin roster.”
Despite just 12 games on the schedule, Diaz is preparing himself for a busy winter and spring.
Like a lot of soccer coaches, he leads both the boys and girls programs. The boys season begins this week, and the regular season ends March 12. The girls will hold their first practice on March 1.
“The next four months will be challenging,” Diaz said. “We’ll have a two-week overlap. It’s going to be nonstop. I’m grateful for my assistant P.J. Barclay. He’s a tremendous help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.