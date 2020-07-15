Sheepshead, convict fish, zebra fish, sea bream – it’s a member of Sparidae family of porgies, and make no mistake about it, this is a specialized-targeted fishery by specialized-targeting anglers.
Like the juvenile black drum, they have vertical black stripes, thus convict fish, but their singular, spiny dorsal fin separates them from the young black drum. These fish are easy to target because of their eating preferences, but these bait stealers are often hard to catch, frustrating many anglers.
Sheepshead are omnivorous and often eat plant material but are better known as consumers of invertebrates and small vertebrates that inhabit shallow, inshore brackish waters. Favorite munchies include barnacles, fiddler and mole crabs, spiny sea urchins, mud crab live or dead shrimp and any of the gooey or disgusting stuff that grows on pier and dock pilings.
Thus, they are in the class of munchers and crunchers and not only found around piers and docks but bridges of the Crystal Coast, rock jetties from Fort Macon to Cape Lookout, the Morehead City Port wall and patrolling of the vast numbers of oyster beds for crabs.
Adults migrate to offshore waters in winter (35-60 feet), spawn in spring and later return to nearshore waters and estuaries. So, they are not truly migratory, as most of their seasonal movement is inshore to offshore and back. Recent data also tag them to be a long-lived, slow-growing fish that can reach 2 feet or more over decades and not just years.
Why are they named sheepshead? Check the impressive set of prominent teeth, including incisors, molars reminiscent of sheep, along with their rounded grinders similar to the black drum.
For these specialized fish, specialized tackle is best, a stiff rod, 30-pound strong braided line, 40-pound test fluorocarbon leader, a conventional reel or 4000 class spinning reel with a high gear ratio and small but stout hook. Rigs are often a conventional Carolina Rig with an egg sinker and No. 1 to 1/0 J-hook or wide-gap Kahle hook.
Sheepshead are sight feeders, so clear water and sensitive hands are important as they lightly crunch and dismember their dinner, spitting out the shells and swallowing the good stuff. One of the “secret” baits is the spiny sea urchin, which is available from several of our local bait and tackle shops.
But how do you rig a spiny sea urchin? First of all, trim off the spines with a pair of shears or “roll” the spins off. Next, push a needle connected to your fishing line/leader through the top shell and out the bottom and attach a J, treble or circle hook and slide the sea urchin down over the hook.
Give it a try. Sea urchins land some of the biggest sheepshead. My biggest was a 6-pounder landed on a live shrimp around the White Oak River bridge pilings. Please note recent changes in sheepshead regulations, now with a minimum size of 10 inches and a bag limit of 10 fish per day.
Sheepshead are a fun, hard-fighting fish to catch, and those who are sheepshead aficionados target them as great table fare. One of the biggest fish weighed in this past week was at the Neuse River Bait and Tackle, 9.5 pounds, and caught on a fiddler crab. That was a monster citation fish. Citation is over 8 pounds.
---------------------
So, what else is hot and what’s not?
The great king mackerel bite continues from fishing piers and boats, but trolling for Spanish mackerel has slowed a bit, although some big fish are still being caught.
Ocean waters heated to the mid-80s last week, and the bait and Spanish may have moved out to deeper, cooler waters. On the other hand, there are a few blues showing, even in the surf.
---------------------
Now for the speckled trout.
What a summer it has been with fish from Bogue Banks and Topsail piers, often topping 5 pounds.
I even heard of one caught from Atlantic Beach on a sea mullet rig tipped with shrimp that weighed in at Freeman’s at 6.8 pounds. Wow!
There are still big pompano and sea mullet from the Bogue Banks surf, along with the aforementioned trout and amazing numbers of flounder.
---------------------
Inside has been producing, yes, sheepshead and black drum, along with reds and specks in the and around the marshes, and this is from the Neuse and New rivers.
Interestingly, I’ve heard of quite a few “rat reds”, i.e. juvenile reds from last year’s 2019 spawn, in the mix with slot reds.
---------------------
Now for our ocean fishing piers.
Oceanana Pier reported a good week with trout up to 5 pounds, along with slot red and black drum, Spanish, and although no one caught a king, some were noticed sniffing the pilings.
Bogue Inlet Pier also reported trout, a released flounder, Spanish, several good days of kings (now totaling around 18 for the year), along with some spots and croakers, but blues are still hard to find.
Seaview Pier was highlighted with lots of specks, Spanish, mullet, croakers and a 30-pound king.
Surf City Pier reported three kings last week, along with Spanish, red and black drum, sea mullet and spots.
Jolly Roger Pier also reported some BIG fish with several kings and a tarpon, as well as specks, Spanish, blues and sea mullet.
---------------------
Offshore, your best bet is working the 90-Foot Drop, 14 Buoy and Northwest Places for dolphin.
Bottom fishing has also been great out to 120 feet of water.
---------------------
Looking forward, with water temperatures solidly in the 80s, we have seen some tarpon starting to show along the beaches and in the Neuse.
On the other hand, the Neuse River old drum fishery is still scattered and unreliable but should heat up by August with flounder, flounder everywhere but not a one to keep!
How about them flounder? With the season currently on hold via N.C. Marine Fisheries regs and the lack of fishing after Hurricane Florence, we are seeing a spate of flatties inside and outside and from piers.
Albeit, only a six-week season will be allowed, from Aug. 16 to Sept. 30, it should be epic.
Speaking of epic, how about those speckled trout, I can’t wait for the fall speck run. Should also be epic! Fall is the best!
Be kind, be safe, catch fish and enjoy.
Bogus notes
