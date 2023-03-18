NEWPORT — There’s nothing certain about the singles lineup of the West Carteret boys tennis team this season.
Competition is carving out the best squad week to week as challenge matches, sometimes three per day, keep every player on their toes.
“They know they have to stay on their game,” West coach Mark Thompson said. “There’s other players on their heels. We probably haven’t had as many challenges before as we do this year.”
The lineup has been different in three of the team’s four matches so far this spring. On Tuesday, the Patriots (4-0) shut out Richlands 9-0 with Adam Cummings at No. 1, Moksh Thakore at No. 2, Tanner Hahn at No. 3, Slate Taber at No. 4, Worth Stack at No. 5 and Ethan Sherrill at No. 6.
Only Cummings, Thakore and Hahn have held down their spots for all four matches. Cummings is 3-1 at No. 1, coming off a season where he and brother Rob reached the state tennis tournament quarterfinals.
Cummings finished 7-1 at No. 2 last season before jumping up to the top spot.
“He had some great matches last year, and I think he’s going to get even better this season,” Thompson said. “He had no drop-off in the offseason from playing other sports, he’s right where he needs to be.”
Cummings has warded off any challengers in practice, but Thompson isn’t counting out the possibility of Thakore making a move for the No. 1 position. Thakore, who is 4-0 at No. 2 this season, finished last year 8-2 among matches at spots No. 3-No. 6.
“He’s incredibly improved. He’s right there with Adam,” Thompson said. “During challenge matches, he’s really close to pushing for that top spot. He’s not going to give up trying for that No. 1 spot.”
Hahn is also 4-0 this season at No. 3 after he went 8-2 among matches at No. 1 and the No. 3-No. 6 spots last season. He has been the primary doubles partner with Cummings this season, with the pair going 4-0 so far.
“He has great hands at the net, really fast reflexes,” Thompson said. “I put him with Adam in doubles because they complement each other really well.”
The bottom three of the Patriots’ lineup has fluctuated with every match but the last two, where Slate Taber has played at No. 4, Worth Stack at No. 5 and Ethan Sherrill at No. 6.
When the season started, Taber wasn’t in the top six, but he worked his way up to No. 4 through challenge matches. He won his first match at No. 6 and has gone 2-0 at No. 4.
Challenge matches had Stack starting the season at No. 4, and Sherrill has been in and out of the lineup from challenges. Both players are undefeated as starters. Peter Huynh has played at No. 5 twice, going 2-0.
Out of that group of seven netters, only sophomore Huyhn is an underclassman. The other six are all seniors, set to open up the entire starting lineup next season.
“It’s going to be tough to see all these seniors leave,” Thompson said. “We’ve been together for a long time. The farewell tour has started.”
The Patriots are better built for the future than they were last season. They have 25 on the roster compared to 17 last spring.
“I had to cut people, too, which was unfortunate,” Thompson said. “We have to limit road matches to around 15, but I know if I cut, some of those players aren’t going to come back, so I tried to keep as many as I could. There are definitely going to be more opportunities to play next season.”
The program is coming off an 8-2 season last spring where it finished second in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 6-2 record. The cold, windy match against Richlands on Tuesday was the start of league play.
With a senior-loaded lineup, the Patriots have conference title ambitions, but all roads lead through Croatan, which is riding a 53-game winning streak in conference play. The Cougars made the jump from the 2A classification to 3A last season and went 8-0 in the Coastal.
West will play Croatan first on April 4 and then again on April 19. Both matches will be played at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport, the home court for all three county teams.
“I think we’ll be the top two teams in the conference, so those will be fun matches,” Thompson said. “They’re later in the season, which I think makes it more interesting.”
The Patriots’ next match will be at Swansboro (1-3) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 9, Richlands 0
Singles
No. 1: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Jesse Osborne (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Garrett Donninger (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Davis Benedict (R), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 4: Slate Taber (WC) def. Logan Collura-Repp (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Worth Stack (WC) def. Robert Wukich (R), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 6: Ethan Sherrill (WC) def. Christian Cazares (R), 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Cummings/Hahn (WC) def. Osborne/Dunninger (R), 8-1.
No. 2: Nash Taylor/Connor Ballou (WC) def. Benedict/Collura-Repp (R), 8-2.
No. 3: Sawyer Davis/Tristan Blaine (WC) def. Wukich/Cazares (R), 8-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.