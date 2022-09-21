Nontraditional programs just keep winning the Wells Fargo State Cup
The recent release of the Wells Fargo State Cup standings shows the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s revamped realignment process did little to address the unequal and unfair playing field in the 1A division.
Nontraditional schools again dominated the statewide competition.
If you’re new to this seemingly never-ending issue, nontraditionals are defined as metropolitan-area charter and magnet schools and non-boarding parochial schools that don’t necessarily adhere to strict district lines like rural, small-town traditional schools.
Most nontraditional athletic programs have been around for about 20 years, so their rate of winning state titles is rather eye-opening.
These schools don’t just win in some sports – they dominate, effectively eliminating any chance that a traditional program can even compete at the state championship level.
This has never been truer than in the Wells Fargo State Cup standings.
The award recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events.
Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for state champions, 45 for runner-up, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth.
The recent standings look much like those in previous years.
A nontraditional school (Bishop McGuinness) won the 1A division for the fifth year in a row, the 13th time in 14 years and the 14th time in 16 years.
If not for Mount Airy in 2017, nontraditionals would have won 13 in a row. Mount Airy was the first traditional program to win it since Hendersonville in 2008.
If it was just one nontraditional at the top, that would be one thing.
It is not.
Nontraditionals took the top four spots this year, with Christ the King, Mountain Island Charter and Union Academy following Bishop McGuinness.
In the previous year, nontraditionals made up eight of the top 10.
They were eight of the top nine in 2020, seven of the top 10 in 2019, six of the top nine in 2018 and seven of the top 10 in 2017. They also made up six of the top nine in 2016, six of the top seven in 2015 and six of the top nine in 2013.
In the past 10 years, a traditional school has finished in the top two on just two occasions. In addition to Mount Airy’s victory in 2017, the Surry County school also took the runner-up spot in 2016.
In an effort to solve this longstanding problem, the NCHSAA attempted a realignment formula that took effect last school year and will last for at least three more.
Instead of taking only enrollment into account as it had done historically, the association used a new formula that saw enrollment count 50% with Wells Fargo State Cup and Identified Student Percentage each counting 25%.
The Identified Student Percentage is the percentage of students at a school who receive government assistance as established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
And just as an attempt to solve one problem can often create issues in another area, the new realignment process bumped up powerhouse nontraditional programs to the 2A division where they continued to thrive.
Pine Lake Prep won its second straight Wells Fargo Cup after taking the top spot in the 1A division last year. Community School of Davidson was the runner-up and Lincoln Charter took third. All four of those programs were in 1A during the previous year.
This is a prime example of the nontraditional problem not being solved by bumping schools up, but by bumping them out.
We’re talking apples and oranges here.
In addition to 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A, there should be a nontraditional school division. Let these athletic programs compete against each other in the postseason. Give traditional schools a chance to compete at the state level on an equal playing field.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
