MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan wrestling team improved to 14-1 on Saturday with a fairly easy time at the Dan Varner Patriot Duals.
The Cougars did have to sweat some against Topsail, fighting to a 48-33 win. Their other victories came 66-15 against Jacksonville, 77-6 versus New Hanover, and 78-6 against St. Pauls.
Gavin Cohen, Eli Simonette, Landon Gray and A.J. Pile helped the team hold an 8-6 advantage over Topsail with triumphs by pins. The other four wins came via forfeit.
Cohen pinned Jacob Devinny (13-13) in 1 minute, 3 seconds at 113 pounds, Simonette pinned Robert Rouse (10-20) in 2:47 at 152, Gray pinned Aaron Martinez (21-12) in 3:31 at 195, and Pile pinned William Jennings (5-16) in 55 seconds at 220.
Cohen moved to 21-7 on the season, while Simonette went to 6-0, Gray upped his mark to 24-7 and Pile improved to 18-9.
Croatan won 13 of the 14 matches against both New Hanover and St. Pauls. Each of the 13 wins versus St. Pauls came by forfeit as the shorthanded team was limited to just one wrestler after injuries at the dual.
Five victories came by forfeit against New Hanover with seven arriving by pin and one via technical fall.
Cohen and Pile again tallied pins.
Cohen pinned Brian Trujillo (14-15) in 3:19 at 113, and Pile pinned Samuel Bradshaw (10-15) in 3:30 at 220.
Simonette took a 17-2 tech fall versus Jaden Scott (12-10) at 152.
Angelica Steffy (10-11) pinned Isaiah Gillespie (16-16) in 22 seconds at 132, Drake Egan (25-4) pinned Jackson Cuba (27-4) in 1:01 at 160, Blake McCabe (9-4) pinned Brethan Barnhill (9-11) in 1:44 at 170, Jagger Holland (4-1) pinned Collin Bray (9-15) in 1:07 at 182, and Tomas Aguero (17-11) pinned Johnathan McIntyre (5-12) in 1:06 at 285.
The Cougars cruised to 12 wins in 14 matches against Jacksonville with nine coming by pin.
Gray, Steffy and Pile added another pin to their day with Gray pinning Sam Matea (11-17) in 1:30 in the 182-pound match, Steffy pinning David Ramirez (4-16) in 1:40 in the 132-pound match and Pile pinning Austin Huber (7-9) in 1:45 in the 195-pound match.
Tommy Williams (12-12) and Josh Steffy (14-9) each pinned their opponents in less than a minute with Williams putting the shoulders of Jadon Huber (9-9) to the mat in 45 seconds at 126 pounds and Steffy ending the 145-pound match versus Ayden Severin (11-19) in 53 seconds.
Cody Raymond (23-6), Garrett Cortese (15-6) and Colton Leiske (19-12) didn’t take much longer with Raymond taking down Darius Pickett (1-0) in 1:05 at 138, Cortese putting Travyon Hall (4-9) to the mat in 1:21 at 152 and Leiskie stopping Gavin Nipper (14-10) in 1:38 at 120.
McCabe (9-4) pinned Joseph Ritchie (12-10) in 3:30 in the 170-pound match.
Here are results of the matches:
Croatan 77, New Hanover 6
106 – Jonathan Hernandez (NH) win by forfeit.
113 – Gavin Cohen (C) pin Brian Trujillo (NH), 3:19.
120 – Colton Leiske (C) win by forfeit.
126 – Tommy Williams (C) win by forfeit.
132 – Angelica Steffy (C) pin Isaiah Gillespie (NH), 0:22.
138 – Cody Raymond (C) win by forfeit.
145 – Josh Steffy (C) win by forfeit.
152 – Eli Simonette (C) tech fall Jaden Scott (NH), 17-2.
160 – Drake Egan (C) pin Jackson Cuba (NH), 1:01.
170 – Blake McCabe (C) pin Brethan Barnhill (NH), 1:44.
182 – Jagger Holland (C) pin Collin Bray (NH), 1:07.
195 – Landon Gray (C) win by forfeit.
220 – A.J. Pile (C) pin Samuel Bradshaw (NH), 3:30.
285 – Tomas Aguero (C) pin Johnathan McIntyre (NH), 1:06.
------------------
Croatan 48, Topsail 33
106 – Ethan Mulcahy (T) win by forfeit.
113 – Gavin Cohen (C) pin Jacob Devinny (T), 1:03.
120 – Ian Fritz (T) pin Colton Leiske (C), 1:38.
126 – Robert Tellez (T) pin Tommy Williams (C), 3:00.
132 – Gavin LaValle (T) pin Angelica Steffy (C), 0:40.
138 – Ethan Blevins (T) dec. Cody Raymond (C), 7-2.
145 – John Latta (T) pin Josh Steffy (C), 4:50.
152 – Eli Simonette (C) pin Robert Rouse (T), 2:47.
160 – Garrett Cortese (C) win by forfeit.
170 – Drake Egan (C) win by forfeit.
182 – Blake McCabe (C) win by forfeit.
195 – Landon Gray (C) pin Aaron Martinez (T), 3:31.
220 – A.J. Pile (C) pin William Jennings (T), 0:55.
285 – Tomas Aguero (C) win by forfeit.
------------------
Croatan 66, Jacksonville 15
106 – Cole Hunt (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Mason McMullen (J) dec. Gavin Cohen (C), 5-3.
120 – Colton Leiske (C) pin Gavin Nipper (J), 1:38.
126 – Tommy Williams (C) pin Jadon Huber (J), 0:45.
132 – Angelica Steffy (C) pin David Ramirez (J), 1:40.
138 – Cody Raymond (C) pin Darius Pickett (J), 1:05.
145 – Josh Steffy (C) pin Ayden Severin (J), 0:53.
152 – Garrett Cortese (C) pin Travyon Hall (J), 1:21.
160 – Eli Simonette (C) win by forfeit.
170 – Blake McCabe (C) pin Joseph Ritchie (J), 3:30.
182 – Landon Gray (C) pin Sam Matea (J), 1:30.
195 – A.J. Pile (C) pin Austin Huber (J), 1:45.
220 – Tomas Aguero (C) win by forfeit.
285 – Eteuati Taula (J) win by forfeit.
------------------
Croatan 78, St. Pauls 6
106 – Chayton Smiling (SP) win by forfeit.
113 – Gavin Cohen (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Colton Leiske (C) win by forfeit.
126 – Tommy Williams (C) win by forfeit.
132 – Angelica Steffy (C) win by forfeit.
138 – Cody Raymond (C) win by forfeit.
145 – Josh Steffy (C) win by forfeit.
152 – Eli Simonette (C) win by forfeit.
160 – Garrett Cortese (C) win by forfeit.
170 – Drake Egan (C) win by forfeit.
182 – Blake McCabe (C) win by forfeit.
195 – Landon Gray (C) win by forfeit.
220 – A.J. Pile (C) win by forfeit.
285 – Tomas Aguero (C) win by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.