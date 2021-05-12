OCEAN — The Croatan boys and girls outdoor track and field teams captured victory in a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference meet at home on Thursday, May 6.
The girls team walked away with an impressive 88-point victory, scoring 137 with Pender in second with 49. The boys team also reached triple digits with 111 points, with Dixon placing second with 67.
East Carteret also attended the meet, with the girls team placing third with 42 points and the boys team fourth with 5.
Croatan Girls
Six Cougar girls captured individual first-place finishes, but none more than Emma Morton who got three. She won the 100-meter hurdles with an 18.04 clocking, the 300-meter hurdles in 55.44, and she reached the winning height of 8 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault.
Navaya Zales also got two individual wins, capturing the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 31 seconds and the 3,200 meters in 12:10.
Janelle Ketner won the 800 meters in 2:35, Ginger Hayden captured first with a 4-10 leap in the high jump, Sarah Melby’s 108-0 toss in the discus topped the field, and Mia Raynor won the shot put with a 36-5 push.
The Cougars filled the 800-meter podium, with Audry Kirkwood getting second with a 2:49 clocking and Samantha Hall third in 2:59. The girls team did the same in the 1,600 hurdles, with Paige Merrell getting second in 19:34 and Tessa McFarland third in 21.84. In the 300 hurdles, Merrell placed second again in 55.74, while McFarland grabbed her second third-place finish in 58.54.
The pattern continued in field events with Cameran Ladd placing second in the pole vault with a height of 5-6 and Kirkwood in third at 5-0. In the shot put, Melby had a 35-3 push to place second, while Shelby Waltrip placed third with a 33-7.5 distance.
The Cougars got two more first-place finishes in relay events. They won the 400-mter relay in 55.59 and the 1,600 relay in 4:44.
Croatan Boys
There was one repeat individual winner for the boys team – Will Rouse in the discus with a 114-3 toss and in the shot put with his 40-9.25 push.
The Cougars did, however, provide the top three placers in three events. Colten Rodriguez recorded the fastest time, 4:38, in the 1,600-meter run, while Caleb Jordan placed second in 5:07 and Nolan McGehee third in 5:29.
Oscar Irizarry won the 300-meter hurdles in 44.42. His teammates, Landon Lewis and Tim McCabe, placed second and third, respectively, with times of 51.99 and 56.67.
Connor Futral won the pole vault with a height of 12-0. Jack Daffron placed second with a 11-0 leap, and Trent Walker rounded out the podium for the Cougars at 9-6.
There were three other individual victories, including Luke Nicolajsen in the 400-meter dash with a 53.70 clocking, James Wallace in the 800 meters in 2:08 and Tyrese Cone in the 3,200 meters at 11:40.
The Cougars won all four of their relay events. They clocked the top time of 53.06 in the 400 meters, 1:50.58 in the 800 meters, 3:52 in the 1,600 meters and 9:29 in the 3,200 meters.
East Carteret
The Mariners’ girls team got five wins in the meet, three from Latecyia Johnson and two from Andralyn Livingston.
Johnson captured the 200 meters in 27.14, the long jump with a 17-0 leap and the triple jump at 33-7.5.
Livingston was the fastest runner in the 100 meters with a 12.68 clocking, and she also won the 400 meters in 1:03. Johnson placed second in the 100 meters in 13.15, while Livingston placed third in the long jump with a 14-11 leap.
On the boys team, David Benders placed second in the high jump with a 5-2 leap.
