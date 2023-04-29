JACKSONVILLE — The Patriots won their fifth straight boys golf match at Rock Creek Golf & Country Club on Monday.
West Carteret has been absolutely dominant this spring. Its latest win came by just seven strokes, though, with its top four golfers totaling 378 at the Jacksonville course.
Croatan finished in second place with 385, Richlands and Swansboro tied for third at 388 apiece, White Oak was fifth with 411 and Dixon sixth with 429.
For context on the parity in this match, West won the last two 18-hole matches by an average of 51.5 strokes and the first two 9-hole matches by an average of 29.5.
The top golfer was West was David Garner with an 86 that ranked fourth overall. Team scores are calculated from the top four individual finishes. West had four of the top 12 golfers in the field.
Everett Schulte scored a 93, Ryan Johnson a 99 and Davis Starling a 100.
Other West golfers were Caleb Conneely with a 101 and Colin Eaton with a 105.
Croatan finished second in the match overall and placed two golfers in the top six. Johnathan Le scored an 81 that ranked second overall, and Jaden Hilliard finished the course with a 91. Hagan Weeks scored a 106 and Hunter Moore a 107.
Richlands’ Matlew Ocson medaled the course with a 74.
The two county golf teams have one more match, scheduled for this coming Monday at North Shore Golf Course in Sneads Ferry, before the regional round begins on Monday, May 8, at Lane Tree Golf Course in Goldsboro.
