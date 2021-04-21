The waters around us contain a grab bag of possible fish, which at any time you drop a line in the water, can end up on the end of your hook.
So, what are some of the usual unusual fish can you expect? We are in the midst of what can be called mullet mania, an epic bite of sea mullet, technically monikered as kingfish, northern, southern and Gulf.
As for the usual unusual, every year I get asked, “Doc, what is this fish?” It looks a bit like a sea mullet, especially with a smallish bottom-facing mouth and is about the proper size and shape of one of the sea mullets. This visiting fish distinguishes itself from the local sea mullet, which is in the drum/croaker (sciaenid) family, by its single dorsal fin in the middle of the back and a deeply forked tail. All the sciaenids have two dorsal fins and a flat tail.
The one unfamiliar to anglers is a lost bonefish, a bony, much-famed, fiercely fighting gamefish from the Bahamas or south Florida probably having taken a ride along the Gulf Stream and getting off somewhere in North Carolina. We see these from time to time along the surf or ocean fishing piers.
Also, a fish from the south, but much more common as a late summer visitor, is the ladyfish, also known as the poor man’s tarpon. These fish are like a slender silvery tube, also with a forked tail, and are great leapers like the tarpon. They are usually under 2 feet in length, and sadly, while fishing my favorite Kastmaster, I have a success rate in landing only one in 10 or 20 due to their fearsome shaking leaps. Like the bonefish, they are bony and are mainly a schooling gamefish terrorizing varieties of late summer glass minnows and not suitable table fare but are high-energy fun to hook.
Speaking of silvery fish, have you ever seen or caught a cutlass fish, aka ribbonfish? Although quite edible, they are often used for baits for offshore, big gamefish like king mackerel. Ribbonfish are named for their slim, ribbon-like appearance. They have no scales. Instead, their long, tapered bodies are covered with spectacularly shiny, metallic-silver skin, even though their slender bodies are spectacularly shiny. Even more impressive is their series of needle like, sharp, barbed, dagger teeth. They are often caught on artificials or cut bait.
One day, while cast-netting some mullet for bait just downstream of the White Oak River bridges, Capt. Jeff Cronk and I witnessed a school of ribbonfish going airborne while tearing up a school of finger mullet. What a sight!
Many of us have seen at least pictures of flying fish, stream-lined bodies and pectoral fins and big as wings as they fly out of the water to escape a hungry predator. There is another fish that I have seen that is unfamiliar to anglers who misidentify as a flying fish. I’m referring to the sea robin. The sea robin is not only distinguished by its large, wing-like, fan-shaped pectoral fins, but also by its spiny, bony head plates and an olive brown and orange body, robin-like coloring, from which it gets its name.
The ones we catch here in North Carolina are smallish, but farther north, they can grow to a foot or more and make excellent food fare if you can learn to fillet around the bony head.
Next week, I will finish up this journey to lesser-known Carolina catches.
---------------------
So as for the more normal catches, as I mentioned, we are still in an epic season of what one can only call mullet mania.
If you ain’t catchin’, you just ain’t tryin’! Where? From the inlets, Dead Tree Hole, the Morehead City Port turning basin, the ocean fishing piers, the Bogue Banks surf from Emerald Isle to Fort Macon, and yes, the Swansboro Intracoastal Waterway, where an armada of boats are rafted up, although it’s usually more famous as a fall spot fishing hot spot. Fish are big, eating shrimp, squid, Fishbites and similar fabricated baits while biting day and night.
If you are working any of the structure in the Morehead City Port, high-rise bridges, the port wall and train trestle and Coast Guard Station, there are also sheepshead, red and black drum and speckled trout to be had and some of the nicest gray trout we’ve seen in years, many in the 3- to 6-pound range. For easier angling, try to time the couple hours around the slack tide. Ditto for the nearshore reefs like AR 315 and AR 320.
If you are around the inlets and nearshore Ars, Atlantic bonito are still hanging around, some up to 8 pounds. Other similar predators include an early showing of Spanish to 5 pounds, false albacore and bluefish, small snappers and some big gator blues. Similarly, good catches are being reported 4 to 5 miles out of Bogue Inlet, as well with keeper seabass if you’re jigging the bottom. I am reminded that 4 years ago this week, we had a great run of gator blues 30 to 36 inches and above in the Emerald Isle surf. Even better, we were hooking up on topwater baits. Yikes!
---------------------
Inside, there are specks and reds from the Haystacks and up Core Creek, including the small creeks that feed into Core Creek.
There are fish reported in the Bogue Sound creeks, but my success has been limited to seriously short speckled trout and baby blues tearing up my soft plastic shrimp. I didn’t have any success in Pettiford Creek along the White Oak River.
After a slow winter, the Neuse River has also heated up for specks and slot reds, whereas the old drum citation fishery is hot from the Outer Banks to Ocracoke to Portsmouth Island.
---------------------
Offshore, we had a few good boating days to get there from here, and those who did were rewarded with big wahoo and yellowfin and blackfin tuna from the Big Rock to the Swansboro Hole.
Inshore of that, there remains a good bottom fish bite for triggers, sea bass from rock ledges at Northwest Places and on out. On a calm day, give the east side a try at AR 285, Atlas Tanker and Portland Wreck.
How about a good pull? Look for amberjacks around the Hutton.
---------------------
So how about the ocean piers?
Oceanana Pier reports a wonderful week with sea mullet galore, black drum, grays and puffers. They also report lots of finicky sheepshead working the pilings.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had an off-the-charts sea mullet bite day and night, especially on rising tide. They also have a few big puffers, occasional black drum, a gray and speckled trout, and finally, a few small blues and all the rays you can hope for.
Seaview Pier reports sea mullet galore, puffers and scattered blues.
Surf City Pier reports good sea mullet catches, a few blues and even a Spanish.
Jolly Roger Pier reports good catches of mullet at night and scattered blues daytime.
---------------------
As far as the Roanoke River at Weldon, according to Capt. Dean Lamont (www.crystalcoastadventures.com), the stripers have arrived.
But remember the new restrictions on the striper keep season on the Roanoke with April 10-16 in the lower river zone, downstream of the U.S. Highway 258 bridge at Scotland Neck to the mouth at Albemarle Sound, and April 24-30 in the upper river zone, upstream of the Highway U.S. 258 bridge at Scotland Neck to the base of Roanoke Rapids Dam.
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com. It’s repaired and up and running and better than ever.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.