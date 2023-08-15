CEDAR ISLAND — Organizers of the Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament started last week hoping to hit the 50-boat mark to meet the minimum prize money.
By Saturday afternoon, they were hoping they wouldn’t hit the 200-boat mark.
Nearly as many boats registered on the day of the sixth-annual event as had preregistered, leading to 186 hitting the water looking for big drum and purses totaling $60,000.
“When we got 100 boats before the tournament, we thought that was awesome,” James Fulcher said. “We ended up with almost 200. We had two people on marine VHF and two on cell phones verifying pictures and updating the leaderboard. We were trying to do things that allow us to do more in real time and be transparent and keep people up to date with what’s going on. It was a lot.”
Despite the hectic nature of the event, Fulcher called it a labor of love. It’s a family centered weekend for those involved.
The tournament honors the memory of Fulcher’s daughter, Sara James, who died in 2017 at age 9 from semilobar holoprosencephaly, an abnormality of brain development in which the frontal lobes don't properly divide into right and left hemispheres.
The tournament also honors the memories of Fulcher’s sister, Stephanie, and her partner Hunter Parks. They died on Feb. 13, 2022 in a plane crash off Drum Inlet along with six others, including Stephanie’s son, Kole McInnis.
Stephanie and Hunter started the tournament as the flagship fundraiser of their other creation, the nonprofit organization Another Perspective.
Monies raised by the tournament have helped build handicap-accessible, inclusive playsets at Eastern Park in Smyrna, the Davis Volunteer Fire Department and the Cedar Island Volunteer Fire Department. The playsets, named in Sarah James’ honor, allow handicapped children to play alongside other children.
Proceeds have also gone to purchase beach wheelchairs for the Atlantic Beach Fire Department.
“We gave them one and we have two more on order, and they should be here by the end of the month,” Fulcher said. “They have told us during the summer, when they take it to the beach, before they can even get parked, people are stopping them and asking about it. There is a big demand for it.”
Fulcher also has hopes of building a splash pad Down East like the ones in Beaufort, Morehead City and Atlantic Beach.
“We would really love to finalize the process to break ground on one at Eastern Park,” he said. “We think that is a perfect spot. We want to get creative and do some bigger projects. This is so inclusive, and the kids love them.”
More categories led to more excitement in the sixth annual event.
Drum Wagon collected the biggest check, taking home $26,000 thanks to first place in the Level Three Ramsey Big Bull division, as well as $2,760 for the Level One third place spot. Fast Rescue earned $10,500 for second place in Level One.
Super Soakes won Level One, and Ceci Holt garnered the ladies first place and ladies first place release aboard the boat.
Cedar Island native Van Styron provided the highlight of the night, taking the youth first place aboard the Bumpin Bottom.
“He was so excited, like he had just won American Idol,” Fulcher said. “Everybody from Cedar Island stormed the stage chanting ‘Vann, the man.’”
Aidan Kirk took first place in the youth release division aboard Bumpin Bottom.
Other winners included: Shorecatch, Level One second place; Dirty Girl, most drum released; High Speed Wobble, first drum released; Y Knot, first shark release; Nelly Bell, first stingray release.
“We had 115 drum caught, which is impressive in four hours,” Fulcher said. “It went really well. I just love seeing all these people having a good time, because we put so much work into it. It was great to see it all work out.”
