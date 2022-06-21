MOREHEAD CITY — On Friday, June 3, the Marlins sported a 2-4 record.
They have since put up a 10-2 mark and produced a seven-game winning streak at one point.
“We told them to just keep working the process, just keep doing what we were doing,” Morehead City coach Sam Carel said. “We felt good even at 2-4. Just some of the breaks weren’t going our way. We needed to execute a little bit better, and we have, and things have been able to take off.”
The Fish pushed their winning streak to seven on Friday and moved their record to 12-6 in the process with a 6-5 victory over the Wilmington Sharks in 10 innings.
“Guys just came out loose, the dugout was loose, the bus was loose after road trips, guys were buying in and settling in for the summer,” Carel said of the streak. “It was a fun run, for sure.”
Morehead City accomplished three feats in the win.
It won its fourth straight versus division rival Wilmington – each victory came last week – after starting the season 0-3 against the Sharks.
“That was huge,” Carel said. “That was discussed throughout last week.”
Carel’s squad also improved to 4-1 in one-run games and 3-1 in extra-inning affairs.
“We’ve got a lot of veteran guys, guys that don’t really panic when they get out there, so we feel very comfortable in those one-run games,” Carel said.
Five pitchers paved the way to the triumph over the Sharks to continue a theme this season. The Marlins have used an average of 5.6 pitchers a game in their 18 contests.
“That is something we feel is a strength, the number of guys we have in the pen,” Carel said. “And then you are also balancing the idea that you don’t want to burn their innings so that they are ready for their school team when they get back in the fall.”
Tyler Wehrle (Tiffin), Logan Garza (Texas A&M Kingsville), Robbie Cowie (Catawba), Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) and Brendan Bean (Pennsylvania) combined to strike out 12 and walk none while giving up just two earned runs on eight hits.
Four of the pitchers pitched two innings or less apiece with only Wehrle going longer with four innings on the mound.
The team’s pitching depth and the staff’s willingness to sacrifice innings for the good of the squad has paid massive dividends during the successful stretch.
“They understand they are going to be a part of what is happening here instead of maybe sitting the bench for two weeks and wondering when they’re going to get their shot,” Carel said. “The pitching, it has been outstanding. You can look at the scores and see our pitching has been key. Our starters, our relievers, everyone is really pulling their weight.”
In the bottom of the 10th, Zack Miller (Catawba) laced a line drive single to left field to score Ben Miller (Pennsylvania) and keep the win streak intact.
------------------
Morehead City’s seven-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night in Wilson with a 2-1 loss to Tobs.
The teams are tied for the top spot in the Coastal Plain League’s East Division with 12-6 marks.
Neither offense could get much going as the two sides combined for eight hits.
The Marlins struck first in the third inning on an RBI single from McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac), but did not register another hit in the final five frames.
Wilson drew even in the sixth on a throwing error by reliever Ty Bothwell (Indiana) who then was able to pitch out of a jam and preserve the tie.
Two errors by Braeden O’Shaugnessy (Youngstown State) in the bottom of the eighth allowed the Tobs to take the lead. Wilson turned to reliever Brent Francisco (East Stroudsburg) who retired the Marlins in order in the top of the ninth to earn the save.
------------------
A dominant performance from seven pitchers led to a 4-1 win for the Fish on Sunday night over the visiting Florence Flamingos.
Morehead City broke out with a three-run fourth inning,
A costly two-out error by Flamingos’ pitcher Myles Brown (Mount Marty) allowed two Marlins to score in the fourth, and then tacked on another run when Mason Maners (Jacksonville State) laced an RBI single.
Ben Prywitch (Maryville) got the start on the bump and struck out three in three shutout innings while giving up just one hit and no walks.
The final five innings were all about the Marlins pitching staff, which used six relievers to piece together shutout frames while giving up just two hits.
Relievers Logan Garza and Reece Wissinger (Southeastern), who pitched the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, combined for five strikeouts and no walks.
Matt Hickey came on to pick up his third save of the season with a three-run lead thanks to a sacrifice fly from Colton Becker (Morehead State) in the previous half inning. Hickey had no trouble shutting the door, striking out the side in the process.
The pitching staff held Florence (6-13) to three hits and managed 14 strikeouts and only two walks.
The Marlins will host the Peninsula Pilots (8-10) on Thursday and the Tobs on Friday before traveling to Holly Springs on Saturday for a doubleheader versus the Salamanders (11-6) before returning to Big Rock Stadium on Sunday to matchup with the Tri-City Chili Peppers (10-7).
Here are results of the games:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Marlins….....000 100 000 - 1 3 2
Flamingos….000 300 01x - 4 8 1
WP – Ferro
LP – Brown
S – Hickey
Marlins leading hitters: Maners 2-3, RBI, run; Powell 2-4, run; B. Miller 2-4 (2B); O’Shaughnessy 1-5; Johnson 1-5.
Flamingos leading hitters: Hardee 2-4; Dellerman 1-2.
------------------
Team R H E
Marlins..…..001 000 000 - 1 3 4
Tobs…........000 001 01x - 2 5 0
WP – Curry
LP – Jernigan
S – Francisco
Marlins leading hitters: D’Alessio 1-2, run; Tuffy 1-3, RBI; Campbell 1-3.
Tobs leading hitters: Jones 3-4; Cervantes 1-3; Sykes 1-4, 2 runs.
------------------
Team R H E
Sharks..…..010 300 001 0 - 5 8 4
Marlins…....011 000 300 1 - 6 12 2
WP – Bean
LP – Wood
Sharks leading hitters: Landers 2-5 (2B), 2 runs; Mongero 2-5, RBI; Mendolia 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Bridges 1-4 (2B); Bertolani 1-4; Crenshaw 1-5, run.
Marlins leading hitters: Tuffy 2-3, RBI, run; O’Shaughnessy 2-5, run; Maners 2-5, run; McGowan 2-5; Watson 1-4 (HR), RBI, 2 runs; B. Miller 1-5, RBI, run; Z. Miller 1-5, RBI; Johnson 1-5.
