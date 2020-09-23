(Editor’s note: Zack Nally’s sports column “Keep Pounding” normally appears in the Friday edition, but due to technical issues, last’s week entry was waylaid until this edition. His column will appear as usual this coming Friday.)
The weather for walking, running and hiking is getter better by the week. That’s great news for anyone in the county wanting to get their exercise outside.
Over the next two months, I’m going to break down the ins and outs of eight county hiking trails, each with their own distinct identities and hiker appeal. The first was Patsy Pond Nature Trail in Newport, and for the next one in this edition, I’ll cover the Elliott Coues Nature Trail at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach.
Other trails to be featured are: Hoop Pole Creek Nature Trail in Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle Woods Trail, N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores Trails, both the southern and northern halves of the Neusiok Trail running from Newport to Harlowe, and the Cedar Point Tideland Trail. I’ll pair the last one with the neighboring Boathouse Creek Walking Trails in Cedar Point, thanks to a suggestion from a colleague.
The Neusiok gets the most outside attention for a county trail, but the walking/running gem of the county is the Elliott Coues Nature Trail. The 3.2-mile loop through the maritime forest of Fort Macon is shaded, well-maintained and features a whopping 29 feet of elevation according to alltrails.com. Seriously, that’s a ton of elevation gain for an annoyingly flat Crystal Coast.
The two entry points for the loop are located in the north end of the Fort Macon area parking lot and the northeast corner of the beach access parking lot. Restrooms are available nearby at both locations.
Constructed in 2015, the trail is named for Dr. Elliott Coues, an American Army surgeon who was stationed at the fort in 1869. There was already a small loop closer to the fort named for Coues, but the trail had been cut off due to an expansion to the park’s drain field, leaving only a small walking path loop.
The trail itself is a rewarding loop, a spot-on 5K route often used by the county’s high school cross country teams for meets. Lined with live oaks and red cedars, the trail winds up and down and through sound-side marshes and old-growth maritime forests.
The walking surface is solid throughout with minimal flooding during the rainy season. Fresh mulch was just laid this year, taking care of the some of the sandy stretches and giving a uniformed natural aesthetic to the trail. There are also seven boardwalks throughout the loop.
The best place to start the loop is in the beach access parking lot, but which direction you start is up to you. Both ways have their merit. Start west, and you begin in the mostly-flat canopied section with numerous boardwalks and end with the high dunes. Start east, and you get your blood pumping right away with all 29 feet of elevation gain and beautiful ocean views at the outset.
The path is used primarily for hiking, walking and running, but bikes are allowed on the trail. Due to increased foot traffic over the years, though, bikes are becoming less and less common. Dogs and children are another frequent sight on the trail.
The biggest negative to this trail is the mosquitos, which can be really problematic in the warm-weather months. The best advice for mosquitos on this trail is the same for most – keep moving. If you’re prone to bites, anything short of 5-10 percent DEET bug spray simply won’t work. The plus side? The ocean breeze keeps away the biting flies, which are a challenge for the inland trails. Oh, and watch out for the large spiders that like to weave their webs approximately 7 feet above the trail on the sound side.
This trail is easy enough to knock out a quick workout in 30 minutes or bring the kids for a one-hour excursion through the forest. And when you’re finished, take a short walk to the beach and dip your toes in the water for a refreshing post-hike treat.
