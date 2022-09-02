Road races on tap this fall all over county
This summer was hot.
It was so hot, I started looking up real estate prices in Minnesota and upstate New York. That’s too hot.
As summer gives way to autumn, it’s going to be time to get back outside and stay active to make room for holiday treats. Luckily, there are dozens of road race opportunities for those looking to log a few miles and help raise money for good causes.
The Tough Oaks Obstacle Course Run will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Camp Albemarle, testing participants on their strength, endurance and agility. The course will include open field, woodland and shallow water runner. The event benefits Camp Albemarle in Newport.
The N.C. Seafood Festival Road Races – which evolved from the longtime Twin Bridges race – will feature a 10K and 5K on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8-10 a.m. Refreshments will be served following the race.
The Run The Fort event, benefitting Broad Street Clinic, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach. The 5K course carries runners across the Elliott Coues Nature Trail at the park.
The Crystal Coast Cancer Rehab Center 5K Run and 1-mile walk will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 on Front Street in Beaufort. The race will be raising money for the rehab center.
Shortway Brewing in Newport will host its annual Barley Chase 10K and 5K races downtown on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9-11 a.m. Finishers will receive complimentary post-run pints at the after-party. That race benefits the nonprofit church, Bread & Barley.
The Emerald Isle Marathon will stick to its new fall date and hold a marathon, half marathon and 5K on Saturday, Oct. 22. The race, which is a Boston Marathon-qualifier, will benefit a local charity and the town’s bike and pedestrian path.
The Down East Duck Run is slated for Saturday, Oct. 22 in Atlantic. The 5K race will honor Stephanie Fulcher and the other seven victims of the plan crash in February that rocked the Down East community. The address listed for the race start is 836 Seashore Drive in Atlantic.
The Beaufort Bridge Run 5K and 1-mile dog strut race will see runners traverse both new bridges in Beaufort on Saturday, Nov. 5. The race, which utilizes the high-rise Gallants Channel Bridge and the Turner Street Bridge, will benefit charitable causes supported by the Beaufort Lions Club.
The Loaves and Fishes’ Run for Recovery 5K will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Beaufort with a start and finish at the corner of Turner and Front streets. The race will look to raise money for men who cannot pay for drug addiction treatment in the Christ-centered Loaves and Fishes’ recovery program.
Thanksgiving Day will see three events throughout the county, including one at Sports Center in Morehead City and another at The GYM at Cape Carteret Aquatic Center. The Sports Center race has historically benefitted the West Carteret High School Food Pantry, while the race at The GYM has raised money for the Cape Carteret Trail Project. Start times for both gyms’ 2022 events have not been released yet.
The Pine Knoll Shores Turkey Trot 5K and 2-mile dog walk will take place Thursday, Nov. 24 from 9-11 a.m. at McNeil Park. This race is a free run/walk event, but it is taking donations for the Pine Knoll Shores Kayak for the Warriors Angel Tree.
If you’re looking for any reason to get outside in the coming fall weather, strap on your running shoes and help raise money for a good cause with a few miles. Opportunities abound.
My only question now is, where are the Christmas races? Just think, the name “Jingle Bell Jog” is waiting out there right now for anyone to take.
