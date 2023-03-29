Spring has sprung, the grass is riz, I wonder where the fishies is?
Well before we start putting fishies into the cooler, we should go back and get a refresher on the moving target called N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) recreational regulations, at least as updated for February 2023. First of all, remember that the proposed spring flounder season was cancelled, so flounder are off limits probably until later this year…TBD, but don’t hold your breath.
So, let’s jump to the “panfish” – spots, croakers and sea mullet. For many years, there was no limit on spots and croakers, but recently due to presumed overfishing, you are now limited to no more than 50 fish per diem. Their numbers have noticeably fallen over the years. When was the last time you could remember filling a cooler with the big “yellow belly” spawners? They were once the staple of the of the fall pier fishing anglers, and they would put the ocean fishing piers in the black for the season. And when was the last time you could remember the spot yachts lined up along the Intracoastal Waterway by the Emerald Isle bridge, as well as Gallants Channel bridge in Beaufort? At this time, sea mullet have no size or creel limit.
Now for more of the croaker/drum family. Red drum have been limited since the late 1990s to one fish per day within the slot of 18 to 27 inches. After that, we get into the breeders, so they have become rightfully the untouchables for our state fish. More recently, the black drum have been under restrictions. Remember when you saw “spot-size” black drum go into the cooler? No longer. Now they also have a slot limit or 14 to 25 inches with a bag limit of 10- per day, one of which may be over the 25-inch slot limit. These regulations have had a surprisingly rapid and noticeable effect. The fish have never been more plentiful, and the average size continues to increase. They have become a staple of winter anglers out at the Cape Lookout Jetty and almost any other hard structure you can park by.
Now for two more of the Pisces – the beloved speckled trout and gray trout, aka the spotted sea trout and weakfish. The numbers of the gray trout have languished in the borderline range for years. Curiously, years of harvest restrictions for the grays have done little to increase their numbers. Recent tagging studies had revealed to us that one of their major mortalities comes from the predation from bottlenose dolphin. More interestingly, the last couple of years have shown us an increase both in numbers and size, with many in the 20 to 24 inches in length. And as reported by Capt. Gary Dubiel (Spec Fever Guide Service), he has been catching grays way up river in the Neuse this winter. A first for him. Currently, the bag limit remains at one fish per diem and a minimum total length of 12 inches.
Now for the spotted sea trout. We all remember when there was no limit on size or bag limit. We also have gone through changes that have asset the minimum size at 14 inches and the creel limit go from 10, to 6, to 4 trout per day. We have also seen the dreaded troutsicles, the trout kills every two to three years causing early-season closures to aid in spawning success. Currently, there are NCDMF “scoping” sessions to evaluate stricter regulations of the speckled trout, based on perception of excessive catch and release mortalities. As part of the speckled trout tagging study a few years ago, estimates were gotten on catch/tagging/release mortality which was found to be low. Past studies by Greg Stuntz, from the University of Texas, Corpus Christi also showed low mortality of caught and released fish, particularly of large female breeders as they were implementing a slot limit and release of these large fish.
By the way, this past year was an outstanding one for recreational catches (except for the lack of a fall surf run) of speckled trout, including a head-turning number of citation fish, some pushing 30 inches. In that regard, we now have a new state record speckled trout on the books. Cathy Jones weighed in an 11-pound, 3-ounce trout measuring in a just under 34 inches! So, how old was that gator trout? Based on a measurement from its otolith (ear bone) and counting the yearly rings like from a tree, it was determined to only about 5 years old.
For official regs, go to: (https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/rules-proclamations-and-size-and-bag-limits/recreational-size-and-bag-limits). Also, for state and federal regulations, download www.FishRulesApp.com.
This has been a year with an early start to many of the migratory species.
I got a great report from Capt. Lee Winkleman (Top Gun Fishing), reporting 18 miles out of Beaufort Inlet in about 71 feet of water, he found some warm water holding Atlantic bonito, Spanish mackerel, mahi, false albacore and sea bass on the bottom. This after a successful winter working the Cape Lookout Jetty for sheepshead, black drum, gray trout, sheepshead and some blues as well. If you get a nice day, it’s worth a try.
As mentioned, the trout action is holding up well, and I mean from the Neuse to the New River. Trout are there and big and the yearlong topwater bite is still a story. The surf action has picked up a bit with typical early spring catches of sea mullet, puffers, rays, skates and dogfish. Best action is Fort Macon to Pine Knoll Shores (PKS). Don’t forget the Iron Steamer access in PKS. The steamer is still there and pier remnants as well. With the bluefish around Cape Lookout and Fort Macon, I’m a bit surprised we don’t see them generally in the surf of local piers yet.
Where are the surfin’ reds? Best I can offer is Ocracoke where slot and above fish are being caught. Shad? Pick a creek or river near you. The action has been hot for weeks, even at the Weldon on the Roanoke where I’ve had some great memories. I even heard last week of an American shad being landed from Bogue Inlet Pier. I have seen them there from time to time, often in February as that look for their spawning rivers and sometimes post spawn, as well as they return to the ocean to go back north for the summer.
The piers are starting to wake up.
Oceanana Pier is currently open at 7 a.m. on Friday Saturday and Sunday until sunset.
Bogue Inlet Pier isopen and showing puffers, skates and rays, along with dogfish and from time to time excellent sea mullet action.
Seaview Pier reports good catches of sea mullet and puffers and a few black drum.
Surf City Pier reports sea mullet and puffers.
Jolly Roger Pier reports puffers, sea mullet, blues and flounder.
