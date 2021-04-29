HAVELOCK — Croatan and East Carteret hit the mat for the first time this season on Tuesday in a tri-match at Havelock.
The Rams proved inhospitable hosts, winning both matches while the Cougars split their two matches and the Mariners went winless.
Havelock defeated Croatan 52-24 and East 54-15. The Cougars beat the Mariners 69-12.
Here is a breakdown of the three matches:
Croatan 69, East 12
The Cougars took 12 of the 14 matches against their county foe.
Eight of those victories came by forfeit, three by pin and one via decision.
Colton Lieske pinned Oliver Prygodzinski in 55 seconds at 120 pounds, Blake McCabe pinned Nery Resendiz-Garcia in 45 seconds in the 170-pound match, and Zach Lindsay pinned Parker Hobgood in 1:59 at 285 pounds.
Luke Walker just got by Ronan Carletta by a 5-4 decision in the 145-pound bout.
Steve Gill gained East’s lone victory on the mat by pinning Angelica Steffy in 1:04 in the 132-pound match.
“I knew we would be outmatched in some spots, but I thought we competed,” East coach Harrison Smith said. “We got off our backs when we were in bad positions. It wasn’t a bad night. Obviously, we wrestled Croatan and Havelock, and we know what kind of programs they are.”
106 – Noah Pjanic (C) win by forfeit.
113 – T.J. Crossen (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Colton Lieske (C) pin Oliver Prygodzinski (EC), 0:55.
126 – Jacob Parker (C) win by forfeit.
132 – Steve Gill (EC) pin Angelica Steffy (C), 1:04.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Luke Walker (C) dec. Ronan Carletta (EC), 5-4.
152 – Anthony Marello (C) win by forfeit.
160 – Garrett Cortese (C) win by forfeit.
170 – Blake McCabe (C) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 0:45.
182 – Landon Gray (C) win by forfeit.
195 – Kevin Jungman (C) win by forfeit.
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) pin Parker Hobgood (EC), 1:59.
Havelock 52, Croatan 24
While the score looked lopsided, the Rams edged the Cougars only 8-6 in captured matches.
Havelock, however, racked up six points apiece in six wrestled matches while also gaining six points in a forfeit. The other win came via major decision.
“It was about what I expected,” Croatan coach David Perry said. “We were missing three guys, so that put us in a tough spot. I knew we’d have a hard time beating Havelock anyway because they have a good group coming back. We needed to catch some breaks without those guys.”
Luke Walker (138) and Dakota Gray (195) have yet to make weight at their respective spots, while Drake Egan (160) is still recovering from a knee injury.
Croatan took three wins apiece by decision and forfeit.
In the 220-pound match, Ryan Lindsay edged Derek Waiau by a 4-3 decision. Blake McCabe took a 6-0 decision over Gordon Whitfield at 170, while Landon Gray toughed out a 13-7 decision against Collin Jassett in the 182-pound match.
106 – Seth Bliss (H) pin Noah Pjanic (C), 5:12.
113 – Colton Lieske (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Nate Lucio (H) win by forfeit.
126 – Cody Rutherford (H) pin Jacob Parker (C), 0:16.
132 – Jaylen Jarman (H) pin Angelica Steffy (C), 5:13.
138 – Trey Henke (C) win by forfeit.
145 – Xavier McCullough (H) maj. dec. Cody Raymond (C),17-4.
152 – Anthony Marello (C) win by forfeit.
160 – Jamie Duffy (H) pin Garrett Cortese (C), 3:07.
170 – Blake McCabe (C) dec. Gordon Whitfield (H), 6-0.
182 – Landon Gray (C) dec. Collin Jassett (H), 13-7.
195 – Tate Gringan (H) pin Kevin Jungman (C), 1:28.
220 – Ryan Lindsay (C) dec. Derek Waiau (H), 4-3.
285 – Isaiah Verspoor (H) pin Zach Lindsay (C), 4:45.
Havelock 54, East 15
The Rams earned eight wins to the Mariners’ three, taking six by forfeit and two by pin.
East had two pin victories and one by decision.
There were two double forfeits.
Three of East’s big four wrestlers took wins with Steve Gill pinning Trey Henke in 1:08 in the 132-pound match.
I was glad to see him wrestle well,” Smith said. “He’s been in our program for four years, and Henke is a good, solid wrestler. I think Steve is going to have a good senior year. I think he can turn the corner this year.”
Shane Hatfield pinned Kaden Moor in 3:30 at 138 pounds.
Ronan Carletta edged Xavier McCullough in a 5-4 decision in the 145-pound match.
“Ronan and Xavier have a good, friendly rivalry,” Smith said. “They spar in the offseason.”
Havelock 54, East Carteret 15
106 – Seth Bliss (H) win by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Nate Lucio (H) win by forfeit.
126 – Cody Rutherford (H) win by forfeit.
132 – Steve Gill (EC) pin Trey Henke (H), 1:08.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Kaden Moore (H), 3:30.
145 – Ronan Carletta (EC) dec. Xavier McCullough (H), 5-4.
152 – Jamie Duffy (H) win by forfeit.
160 – Double forfeit.
170 – Gordon Whitfield (H) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 1:01.
182 – Double forfeit.
195 – Tate Gringan (H) win by forfeit.
220 – Derek Waiau (H) win by forfeit.
285 – Isaiah Verspoor (H) pin Parker Hobgood (EC), 0:33.
