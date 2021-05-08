OCEAN — The Croatan girls soccer team’s season came to a cruel end Friday in a 1-0 loss to Clinton in the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
Time after time, the Cougars (14-1-1) were in front of the net with a quality cross and a clear look at the net, but shots either missed, ricocheted off the crossbar or shot point-blank into the keeper’s arms.
Clinton (14-2) took the 1-0 lead on a goal from Ally Sutter in the 36th minute.
“Full credit to Clinton,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “They took advantage of the one opportunity they had, and we missed all of ours. Sometimes that’s soccer. It’s really unfortunate, but it happens.”
After the game, Jeff Smith, who is friends with Slater, expressed shock that his girls came away with the win
“I’m happy for my girls,” Smith said. “I don’t think it was deserved, though. Croatan beat us coming and going. They were unlucky. Our keeper played her heart out, but I was not expecting to come out of here with a win. It can be a cruel game sometimes.”
Croatan finished the season as the No. 9-ranked team in the 2A classification per MaxPreps.com. It earned the No. 2 seed in the region after winning the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, a league that had three teams reach the playoffs.
“It was a good season. It was hectic,” Slater said.
Clinton and Croatan both came into the match fresh off one-goal wins in the second round. The Cougars defeated Wheatmore 3-2 in sudden death overtime, and the Dark Horses beat Dixon 1-0 on a last-second goal in regulation.
This is the second straight postseason Clinton has knocked the Cougars out of the postseason – it defeated them 2-1 in 2019, the last full season – but Slater doesn’t hold any ill will.
“I’m happy for Jeff,” Slater said. “He does things the right way. He does a good job. I’m happy for their program. It’s just unfortunate that our girls were unlucky tonight.”
Unlucky is the only way to view the loss for Croatan, which had countless scoring opportunities. Logan Howard had a shot in the 24th minute that glanced off the keeper’s arms away from any other shooters. Cora Taylor and Haley Cousins set up a two-on-one chance right before Sutter’s goal, but the last pass was a hair off to allow a defender to interrupt. There were no less than six shots on goal taken in the final 10 minutes.
The No. 11-seeded Dark Horses will move on to play No. 8 Carrboro in the eastern regional final.
“That’s exactly what happened two years ago,” Smith said. “We came down here and beat Croatan and then went up and lost to Carrboro. We’re hoping for a different outcome this time around.”
