A cardboard cutout of former West Carteret boys basketball coach Craig McClanahan has been present at every home game this season. One of his former players, Gavin Gillikin, holds it here in this photo. McClanahan will be honored with a “white out” tonight in the regional final at the school. Others in the photo are, left to right, family members Dega Lancaster, Michael McClanahan, Jackie McClanahan, Mason Lancaster and Robert Lancaster. (Zack Nally photo)