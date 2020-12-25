Just a glance at the sports schedule coming in the first half of 2021 has me feeling dizzy.
It’s going to be a lot, and it’s going to be an exceptionally busy time for coaches, athletes and sports reporters like yours truly.
Just as a recap, basketball, starts Jan. 4, boys soccer, boys and girls lacrosse and cheerleading starts Jan. 25, football Feb. 26, boys and girls golf, boys tennis, girls soccer and softball March 15, and baseball, girls tennis, wrestling and track and field April 26.
It makes sense why some sports were delayed. The state needed to see just how impactful COVID-19 would be before high-contact sports like football and wrestling took place, but the delay of a few of those sports really doesn’t make sense.
Why, exactly, couldn’t girls tennis and girls golf take place this fall alongside volleyball and cross country? If you’ve ever watched a golf or tennis match, you know contact is 100 percent avoidable. Social distancing isn’t a problem when netters are already separated by a net and golf etiquette calls for giving other players space during swings and putts.
No one was using the football/soccer fields in the fall, so why couldn’t boys or girls soccer take place then? Instead, those fields will be put through the ringer with boys soccer, football and boys and girls lacrosse sharing them during the same two-month period.
I understand the state’s need to put on a “test run” with cross country and volleyball – an indoor sport and an outdoor sport – but there was no need to delay all of the other sports.
COVID-19 was going to have an impact, there was no question about that. Players and coaches were going to test positive at some point, and teams were going to miss some times. Heck, two out of this county’s three volleyball teams have had a brush with the pandemic now.
But the virus is spiking right now and sports continues. School systems across the state will return to virtual learning for a brief period of time following Christmas break, but sports will go on. So, what was the point in delaying those sports if COVID-19 spikes weren’t going to be a deterrent?
I’m glad sports are happening this year, but it just seems superfluous to delay sports that were naturally socially distanced after the fact. I pity the athletic directors and coaches who will have to figure out the maze of field usages as winter turns to spring. It seems like at least some of the headache could have been avoided.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
