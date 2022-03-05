ARLINGTON, Texas — Cooper Webb picked up his third podium finish of the season last weekend with a consistently strong performance in the triple crown event at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship eighth round.
After capturing his first main event win of the season in race one, the county native went on to deliver a pair of fourth-place finishes to secure third overall at Arlington, Texas
“Today I was in the fight and I got my first win, but overall, I’m bummed,” he said after the race. “I felt like I had it tonight and really wanted to go win, so we’ll work hard this week and we’ll keep fighting.”
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider is fourth in the season standings with 147 points.
Eli Tomac leads with 177 points with nine rounds remaining.
Tomac continued to shine in the triple-crown format that was introduced to Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in 2019, winning for the sixth time in the format’s 10th iteration with a 3-2-2 day.
Tomac, who became the first triple-crown winner without taking a main event race, earned his 40th Supercross win to become the sixth SX rider to hit the 40-mark. He trails Jeremy McGrath (72), James Stewart (50), Ricky Carmichael (48), Chad Reed (44) and Ryan Villapoto (41).
Jason Anderson finished as the runner-up and is also second in the season standings with 171 points. Malcom Stewart is third with 149.
Webb remains in the longest winless streak since his maiden 450SX main event win in 2019. He won the 2021 finale but has yet to win in the first eight rounds of 2022.
He has shown improvement of late, however, earning his second podium in a row after not finishing in the top three since the opening round of the season.
Coming off a strong runner-up finish in the seventh round, Webb’s fifth-place qualifying position carried positive momentum into the weekend.
With three main events taking place throughout the night, Webb delivered a strong performance from the beginning. With a sixth-place start, he put in an early charge to overtake fourth within the first five laps, and with the podium runners in sight, he rode patiently and focused.
Capitalizing on mistakes by the leaders late in the race, the defending 450SX champion set himself up for a head-to-head battle on the final lap and made his move just before the checkers to secure his first main event win of the season in race one.
Sixth off the line in race two, Webb quickly worked his way into fourth on the opening lap and battled just outside podium contention for most of the race. He lost touch with the leaders midway through but rallied back to come within striking distance later in the race. With a few valiant attempts for third late in the race, Webb finished a close fourth.
In the third main event, Webb found himself tangled up in a first-turn pileup and rounded the opening lap back in 12th.
Immediately putting his head down to charge into the top five halfway through, he once again came on strong late in the race to overtake fourth with a few laps to go, finishing only 1.157 seconds off the podium in the final race. With 1-4-4 results, Webb was able to secure a third-place podium at the second triple crown of the season.
“I felt really good in that last main event,” he said. “I feel like we made some great bike changes for it. and that’s what we live for, to go into the last one tied. We all got bunched up in the first turn and unfortunately ended up going down, but I charged really hard, which I’m happy with.”
