OCEAN — The Croatan girls soccer team slipped to 1-4 on March 14 with a 3-0 loss at home to Laney.
The Cougars have played a decisively tough nonconference schedule this spring, getting shut out in four matches against Hoggard (4-0), Fike (6-1-1), Hickory (5-1-1) and Laney (5-2-1), and winning one against Coastal Christian (2-4).
All four of the teams Croatan has lost to are all ranked in the top 11 of their respective classifications.
In the match last week, Laney got one goal apiece from Laney Parker, Olivia Duleba and Kenzie Fletemeyer. Keeper Reagan Turner had two saves. The Buccaneers scored two goals in the first half and one in the second.
Croatan used two keepers in each half. Lily Richards had three saves as the first-half goalie while Gracie Smith tallied one in the second. The two faced seven opposing shots on goal in total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.