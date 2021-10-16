BEAUFORT — It was an emotional senior night at East Carteret in the volleyball team’s last home match against Southside on Thursday.
The Mariners swept a depleted Seahawks squad 25-6, 25-9, 25-7. Southside brought mostly a junior varsity outfit after most of the varsity had to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.
“I got an email from them late last night,” East coach Mickey Putnam said. “I gave them some cupcakes to thank them for coming, because if they didn’t, I don’t know what we would have done for senior night. I’m so grateful.”
East said goodbye to six mainstays of the program in Anna Gillikin, Christa Golden, Grace Fulcher, Ashley Popp, Ashlyn Guthrie, and Stella Bradford
Tears flowed as each was taken out of the match late in the third set.
“Too much crying, it’s stressing me out,” Putnam said.
The Mariners are ending the season on a bit of a down note, dropping two of their last four matches after starting the season 10-2.
They fell 28-26, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22 to Pamlico on Tuesday.
“That was not our finest moment,” Putnam said. “Honestly, we didn’t play bad, but the energy level was not there.”
As the lone 2A team in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference, East has to finish in the top two of the league and post an overall record above .500.
The Beaufort club is over .500 at 11-4 and currently third in the six-team conference with a 6-3 mark after the loss to the Hurricanes. Pamlico (11-4) improved to 7-2 in the league.
The teams split the season series with East taking the first matchup in five sets.
The Mariners will wrap up their season Tuesday at Lejeune. The Devil Pups are 3-11 overall and 3-5 in conference.
Pamlico visits Northside-Pinetown the same day.
Northside (16-2), which swept East in two five-set matches, leads the Coastal Plains with a perfect 8-0 record. The Panthers swept Pamlico in the first matchup.
If East beats Lejeune, and Northside beats Pamlico, the Mariners and Hurricanes will tie for second with 6-3 records.
Gillikin led the way for the Mariners against Pamlico with 21 kills, 13 blocks, four digs and two aces. Kate Guthrie had 11 kills and five blocks, and Golden put up nine kills and two blocks.
Popp had six digs and two aces, Meadow Kaiser registered seven kills and four blocks, Ashlyn Guthrie produced five aces and two digs, Bradford had five digs and two aces, and Fulcher had 34 assists.
